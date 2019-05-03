Menu
CHP: Despite Delays, We Would Not Change How Officers Responded To Man In Distress On Hwy 99
Traffic halted Thursday afternoon and drivers turned around on the freeway as police negotiated with a man in distress on an on-ramp for over almost 11 hours.
Cousins Achieve Their Dreams Of Making It To The NFL
Cousins PJ Johnson and Carl Granderson have been grinding on the turf their entire lives for one purpose: to make it to the NFL.
Police: Search On For 3 Suspects In Homicide Of 25-Year-Old Woman Found In Her Trunk
Riverbank Police are looking for help finding three suspects wanted in connection to the homicide of a woman.
Uber, Lyft Drivers Plan To Strike And Rally Ahead Of Uber's IPO
Rideshare drivers are planning to strike and rally again — this time, ahead of Uber's impending IPO.
Latest Forecast
Afternoon Forecast - May 3, 2019
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
5 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Cousins Achieve Their Dreams Of Making It To The NFL
Cousins PJ Johnson and Carl Granderson have been grinding on the turf their entire lives for one purpose: to make it to the NFL.
WWE Superstar Carmella Talks Being Bullied As Champion
WWE's Carmella, who won the Women’s Battle Royal at WrestleMania, looks at recent changes and challenges in her career.
2019 Kentucky Derby Lineup: Omaha Beach Injury Shakes Up 145th Run For The Roses
Without Omaha Beach, the 2019 Kentucky Derby field gets more competitive, with Game Winner, Improbable and Roadster all favorites.
WWE News: Dean Ambrose Out, Daniel Bryan Set To Return
The WWE still has no shortage of news, including Dean Ambrose's departure, Daniel Bryan's imminent return and Brock Lesnar's future.
Latest Headlines
Sacramento's 3 Top Spots For Low-Priced Sandwiches
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sandwich sources in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
Rise & Shine: Here Are Sacramento's Top 5 Breakfast And Brunch Spots
With Easter this weekend and Mother's Day just around the corner, it's the most brunch-happy time of the year. Here are the best spots in Sacramento to check out the next time you're planning a leisurely breakfast or brunch with friends or family.
What Will $1,500 Rent You In East Sacramento, This Month?
Curious just how far your dollar goes in East Sacramento?
3 New Businesses To Check Out Now In Midtown
Ready to find out about the newest businesses to open in Midtown? From a gluten-free cider house to an authentic Indian eatery to an interactive sports bar, read on to see the newest hotspots to open their doors in this Sacramento neighborhood.
Jonesing For Noodles? Check Out Stockton's Top 4 Spots
Want noodles? Here's a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt in Stockton.
The 5 Best Steakhouses In Sacramento
Looking to try the best steakhouses in town? Check out this list.
Highway 99 Back Open After Thursday's Gridlock
Traffic halted Thursday afternoon and drivers turned around on the freeway as police negotiated with a man in distress on an on-ramp for over almost 11 hours. (5/3/19)
35 minutes ago
Manteca Releases Body Camera Footage Of Fatal OIS
The San Joaquin County District Attorney found the officer to be justified in the shooting. (5/3/19)
39 minutes ago
Student Working In Porn Industry
Student journalists at Bear Creek High School published an article about a fellow student who works in the porn industry. The district tried to stop this from happening but agreed, in the end, the article presents no legal issues. (5/3/19)
43 minutes ago
Cousins Looking To Make A Name In The NFL
Cousins PJ Johnson and Carl Granderson have been grinding on the turf their entire lives for one purpose: to make it to the NFL. (5/3/19)
1 hour ago
CBS13 News PM News - 5/3/19
The latest headlines.
2 hours ago
