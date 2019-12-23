Menu
Body Of Woman Found On Stockton Boulevard In South Sacramento
A portion of a major south Sacramento roadway has been closed off due to law enforcement activity Monday morning.
1 Dead, 5 People Displaced After Modesto Apartment Fire
One person has died after a fire at an apartment in Modesto early Monday morning.
Man Dies After Shooting On Thornton Road In Stockton
A man is dead after a shooting in Stockton early Monday morning, police say.
Suspect In West Sacramento Apartment Laundry Room Attack Arrested
A man suspected of putting a knife to a woman’s neck and trying to sexually assault her has been arrested.
Latest Forecast
Morning Forecast - Dec. 23, 2019
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.
4 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Raiders Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With Victory Over Chargers 24-17
Derek Carr threw for 291 yards and a touchdown as the Oakland Raiders kept their playoff hopes alive with a 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Brother Of San Francisco 49ers QB C.J. Beathard Among Two People Stabbed To Death In Nashville
Clayton Beathard, the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, was one of two people stabbed and killed in a fight outside of a Nashville bar Saturday morning, authorities said.
49ers Eliminate Rams From Playoff Contention With 34-31 Win
Jimmy Garoppolo converted a pair of conversions on third-and-16 to set up Robbie Gould's game-winning 33-yard field goal with no time left and the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams from playoff contention with a 34-31 victory Saturday night.
Jackson, Crowder Lead Grizzlies To A 119-115 Win Over Kings
Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 25 points, while De’Aaron Fox scored 22. Richaun Holmes had 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Best Places For Last-Minute Gifts In Sacramento
Last-minute gifts are a snap at these Sacramento shops.
5 Course Christmas Dinner Recipes For Your Big Get Together
Want something fresh on your plate this Christmas? Try this 5 course meal and send your guests home full of more than just holiday spirit!
Sacramento's 5 Best Spots To Score Burgers That Won't Break The Bank
Looking for the best affordable burger sources in Sacramento? Here's a rundown of top businesses in the city in your price range, with ratings, photos and more.
4 Top Spots For Desserts In Stockton
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert hot spots in Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
The 5 Best Furniture Stores In Sacramento
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top furniture stores in Sacramento. Here's a rundown of top businesses in the city, with ratings, photos and more.
Here's What To Do In Sacramento This Week
Looking to mix things up this week? From live music to a comedy performance, here's a roundup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.
On-Demand Video
CBS13 News AM News Update - 12/23/19
The latest headlines.
3 hours ago
Moneywatch: Facebook And Twitter Purging Accounts
Nearly 6,000 accounts they say were a part of an effort by the Saudi government to advance certain geopolitical interests have been deleted.
3 hours ago
Dense Fog Drifts Into Central Valley
Drivers should take it slow if they're on the road Monday morning.
3 hours ago
6 People Displaced After Modesto Apartment Fire
One person was hurt after a two-alarm apartment fire in Modesto early Monday morning.
3 hours ago
Morning Forecast - Dec. 23, 2019
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.
4 hours ago
