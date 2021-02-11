SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The California Department of Public Health provided this data, which is a reflection of data from Thursday, including cases from prior to Wednesday.

The state reported 10,059 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, which is a 0.3% increase from Thursday’s report. There were also 546 more deaths reported, which is a 1.2% increase from Thursday.

There were 201,460 new tests reported.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 3,381,615, while the total number of deaths is 46,002.

As of Friday, the 14-day rate of positive tests in California is 5.1%, which is a 2.7% decrease from 14 days ago. There have been 45,125,441 COVID tests administered so far.

There are 10,505 people currently hospitalized for coronavirus-related illnesses. That’s a decrease of 523 people or 5% fewer than the previous day.

There are 1,399 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients, which is a 33-bed increase from Thursday.

Note: Numbers do not represent true day-over-day change as these results include cases from prior to yesterday. All-time series data is by reported date (the date information was reported to the California Department of Public Health).