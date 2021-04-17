COMING BACK:
Gas Thief Strikes Sacramento Mikuni Restaurant Twice
A local restaurant is looking for help catching a gas thief who's funneling costs from their bottom line.
17 minutes ago
COVID In California: 26 Does Of Vaccine Administered In The State
Gov. Newsom says that California has administered more than 10 million doses more than any other state. One in four Californians is reportedly fully vaccinated.
40 minutes ago
CHP Aerial Video Of Alleged Racing On Highway 99
CHP Valley Division's Air-21 captured video of cars allegedly racing on Highway 99 in San Joaquin County over the weekend.
1 hour ago
Skydiver Dies As Parachute Gets Tangled On The Way Down At Lodi Parachute Center
The person who died has been identified as a 57-year-old Watsonville woman.
Stimulus Check Update: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?
With the latest round of stimulus checks already distributed to most eligible Americans, many wonder if additional aid is coming.
Latest Forecast
Monday Weather Forecast - April 19, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.
10 hours ago
Evening Forecast - 4/18/21
Sacramento recorded some record heat on Sunday!
23 hours ago
Evening Forecast - 4/17/21
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
2 days ago
Evening Forecast - 4/16/21
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
3 days ago
Alex Smith, Former 49ers Top Draft Pick, Retires After Comeback From Gruesome Leg Injury
Alex Smith, the San Francisco 49ers' former No. 1 overall pick in 2005, is retiring from the NFL after making an improbable comeback from a broken leg.
Sacramento Businesses Prepare As Fans Soon Allowed To Attend Kings Games
Sacramento Kings fans will be making a COVID comeback this week for the first time since March of last year. Fans will be allowed in the stands starting Tuesday and nearby businesses are already getting ready.
Kings Snap 9-Game Losing Streak, Beat Mavericks 121-107
De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points, Harrison Barnes added 24 and Terence Davis II 23 as the Sacramento Kings snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 121-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.
A's Rally To Beat Tigers In Ninth, Win 8th Straight
Matt Olson scored from second base on a fielding error by Detroit third baseman Jeimer Candelario with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Oakland Athletics past the Tigers 3-2 on Sunday for their eighth straight win.
How Dottie Pepper's Former Mentor George Pulver Might Advise Dustin Johnson And Will Zalatoris
Dottie Pepper, who has a new book about her former mentor George Pulver, looks at what he might say to Dustin Johnson and Will Zalatoris.
CBS Sports The New Home Of World Series Of Poker Main Event: 'We Have A History With This Tournament And We're Excited To Rekindle It'
The World Series of Poker is coming to CBS with coverage of the Main Event and several Bracelet Events
SEE IT: Best Moments From The 56th ACM Awards
Look back at the best moments from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS and Paramount+.
LIST: 2021 ACM Award Winners
See all big the winners from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS.
'The Country Music Community Is So Supportive': Co-Host Mickey Guyton Talks How 56th ACM Awards Show Is Breaking Barriers
The 56th annual ACM Awards celebrate all things country music but it also show how inclusive the genre has become, according to co-host Mickey Guyton.
Therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik On COVID-19 Pandemic: 'People Are Capable Of A Lot More Than They Knew'
The psychotherapist previews season two of "Couples Therapy" on Showtime and shares how the pandemic has impacted the mental health of millions of people nationwide.
Public School Students Return To Classes In Oakland
Students in middle and high school have returned to school in Oakland.
38 minutes ago
CHP Officers Chase Down Llama That Got Loose On Highway 49
Law enforcement officers are unsure if it’s an alpaca or llama, but they do know it’s on the run in Tuolumne County. Katie Johnston reports.
3 hours ago
CBS13 Viewer Panel Contest
