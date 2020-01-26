Menu
Elk Grove Father Shot His 2-Year-Old Son Then Took His Own Life, Police Say
Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a father and his two-year-old son in Elk Grove on Sunday.
Roseville Teen Reflects On Connection With Kobe Bryant Following His Death
Cell phone video shows the moment Lane Madrid and her mom Kristen will never forget. After all, there's only one first time meeting Kobe Bryant.
Alex Holden, Missing From Sacramento Since New Year's Eve, Found Dead, Family Says
Missing from Sacramento since New Year's Eve, 25-year-old Alex Holden has been found dead, according to his family.
Body Found Along American River Bike Trail, Police Say
An investigation is underway after a body was found along the American River Bike Trail on Sunday, the Sacramento Police Department said.
Latest Forecast
Evening Forecast - 1/25/20
Here's your extended 7-day forecast!
1 day ago
Roseville Teen Reflects On Connection With Kobe Bryant Following His Death
Cell phone video shows the moment Lane Madrid and her mom Kristen will never forget. After all, there's only one first time meeting Kobe Bryant.
49ers Stingy Pass D In For Tough Super Bowl Test Vs. Mahomes
Shutting down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' passing game in the Super Bowl will be a far tougher challenge than anything the Niners have faced this season.
WATCH: Billy Ray Cyrus Speaks On Kobe Bryant's Ability To 'Motivate Human Beings To Rise Above'
Fans, Other Athletes React To Kobe Bryant's Death
The outpouring of grief to the news of Kobe Bryant's death has been swift and spread across more than just the NBA.
4 Top Spots For Salads In Sacramento
Got a hankering for salads? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top salad hot spots in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
Celebrate Tết At One Of These Top Vietnamese Restaurants In Stockton
If you’re looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Rat with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese restaurants in Stockton, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!
Celebrate Lunar New Year At One Of These Top Chinese Restaurants In Sacramento
On January 25, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Lunar New Year. If you’re looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Rat with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Sacramento, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology.
Sacramento's 4 Favorite Candy Stores (That Won't Break The Bank)
Wondering where to find the best candy stores near you?
Stockton's 3 Best Spots For Bagels
Explore The 3 Most Popular Spots In Sacramento's East Sacramento Neighborhood
Spending time in East Sacramento? Get to know this Sacramento neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, with ratings, photos and more.
CBS13 PM News Update - 1/26/20
Here are the latest headlines from around the region.
6 hours ago
Beloved Retired Sacramento County K9 Eko Dies After Stage 4 Lymphoma Diagnosis
A beloved retired K9 recently diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.
1 day ago
Sikh Temple Welcomes Community To Open House After Vandalism
A new Sikh temple in Orangevale opened its doors to the community two weeks after vandals defaced the building with white supremacist graffiti.
1 day ago
Bill Aims To Provide Financial Relief For Schools Forced To Close During PG&E Mass Shutoffs
The Senate bill would provide financial relief to schools forced to close during power shutoff events.
1 day ago
‘Too Close to Home’: Auburn Homeowner Speaks After Deadly Plane Crash In His Backyard
An Auburn homeowner is speaking out after a deadly plane crash in his backyard killed two people and injured another.
1 day ago
