Vandal Breaks Several Windows At Insight Coffee In Sacramento
Sacramento police said a man is in the hospital awaiting booking into jail after breaking several windows to a local coffee shop Sunday afternoon.
Severe Winds May Bring More Shutoffs In 17 Northern California Counties, PG&E Says
PG&E said they are monitoring a severe wind event that may lead to more power shutoffs later in the week that may impact up to 17 counties across northern California.
Deputies Looking For Suspected Thief Who Stole Purse From Car At El Dorado County Gas Station
El Dorado County deputies are searching for a suspected thief who they say reached through a victim's car window and stole her purse.
Excitement For Soccer In Sacramento Heightens On Eve Of Expected MLS Announcement
Monday brings the big news many people in Sacramento have been waiting for: The formal announcement of the capital city becoming home to an all-new MLS team.
Latest Forecast
Afternoon Extended 7-Day Forecast - 10/20/19
Here's your extended 7-day forecast!
6 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Rodgers Throws 5 TDs, Packers Gash Raiders 42-24
Derek Carr finished 22-for-28 for 293 yards, two touchdowns and two costly turnovers for the Raiders (3-3), who lost their eighth straight against Green Bay, dating back to 1990.
49ers Beat Redskins In Ugly 9-0 Game To Remain Undefeated at 6-0
Nick Bosa sacked Case Keenum to run out the clock, belly-flopped onto the field and rode it like a Slip 'N Slide.
Grammy-Nominated Rapper Wale To Debut Sacramento Kings-Themed Song At Oct. 25 Home Opener
The Sacramento Kings announced that Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling rapper Wale will be performing a brand new Kings-themed song during the teams opening night celebration on October 25.
Check Out The 5 Most Popular Spots In Sacramento's Old North Sacramento Neighborhood
Looking to uncover all that Old North Sacramento has to offer? Get to know this Sacramento neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, with ratings, photos and more.
Here Are Sacramento's Top 5 Italian Spots
Looking for a yummy Italian meal near you?
Craving Juices And Smoothies? Here Are Sacramento's Top 5 Options
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top juice and smoothie outlets in Sacramento. Here's a rundown of top businesses in the city, with ratings, photos and more.
The 4 Best Skin Care Spots In Stockton
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top skin care spots around Stockton. Here's a rundown of top businesses in the city, with ratings, photos and more.
Craving Pizza? Here Are Some Of Sacramento's Top Options
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets in Sacramento. Here's a rundown of top businesses in the city, with ratings, photos and more.
Check Out The 5 Most Popular Spots In Sacramento's Greenhaven Neighborhood
Visiting Greenhaven, or just exploring the area more? Get to know this Sacramento neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, with ratings, photos and more.
Hero Dog Wakes Family As Vacaville Home Catches Fire
Just after midnight last night, Vacaville officers and fire crews responded to reports of a house fire on Kinsale Court. But the real hero was already on the scene.
2 hours ago
CBS13 PM News Update - 10/20/19
Here are the latest stories from around the region.
6 hours ago
