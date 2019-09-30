Menu
Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs Law Championed By LeBron James That Lets College Athletes Make Money
California will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements, defying the NCAA and setting up a likely legal challenge that could reshape U.S. amateur sports.
NorCal Man Accused Of Spying On Behalf Of Chinese Government
U.S. government officials on Monday announced charges accusing an American citizen living in California with acting as a spy for China.
State Route 84 Real McCoy Ferry Closed Due To Structural Failure
Modesto Man’s Body Found In Illegal Marijuana Grow; Detectives Investigating
Detectives are investigating after the body of a man was found in an illegal marijuana grow near Modesto.
6 Things To Know About California's Law On College Athlete Pay
California is the first state to pass a law allowing college athletes to hire agents and get paid for use of their name, image or likeness.
Baseball Report: Let The October Baseball Begin, MLB Playoff Field Is Set
October baseball is here with the Wild Card games getting started on Tuesday.
NFL Suspends Raiders' Vontaze Burfict For Rest Of Season After Helmet-To-Helmet Hit
Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been suspended for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.
Emotional Sacramento Native Cameron Champ Hangs On To Win Safeway Open
Playing while his grandfather fights cancer in nearby Sacramento, the 24-year-old Champ won the Safeway Open on Sunday for his second PGA Tour title.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Craving Pizza? Here Are Some Of Sacramento's Top Options
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets in Sacramento. Here's a rundown of top businesses in the city, with ratings, photos and more.
Check Out The 5 Most Popular Spots In Sacramento's Greenhaven Neighborhood
Visiting Greenhaven, or just exploring the area more? Get to know this Sacramento neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, with ratings, photos and more.
Explore 5 Favorite Affordable Grocery Stores In Stockton
Looking for the best affordable grocery stores in Stockton? Here's a rundown of top businesses in the city in your price range, with ratings, photos and more.
The 5 Best Traditional American Spots In Sacramento
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top traditional American spots around Sacramento. Here's a rundown of top businesses in the city, with ratings, photos and more.
Check Out The Freshest New Businesses To Open In Sacramento
Itching to find out about the freshest new businesses in Sacramento? Here's a rundown of the newest hot spots to make their debut around town in the city.
4 Top Spots For Pizza In Stockton
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza spots in Stockton. Here's a rundown of top businesses in the city, with ratings, photos and more.
Afternoon Forecast - Sept. 30, 2019
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.
51 minutes ago
Lunch Break: Fresh Crop Pomegranates
Our produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
51 minutes ago
Sacramento Metro Fire Using Former Denny's For Training
The former restaurant will ultimately be set on fire on Wednesday.
52 minutes ago
San Joaquin County Reschedules Mosquito Spraying
The district plans on spraying Tuesday in Delta regions west of Lodi and Stockton.
54 minutes ago
Gov. Newsom Signs Fair Pay To Play Act
The law will allow college athletes to sign endorsement deals.
55 minutes ago
