Menu
FULL FORECAST
Sports
College FB
All Sports Video
Kings
Raiders
49ers
A's
Giants
Giants on CW31
NFL
Golf
Sharks
Sac State FB on CW31
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
News
All News
Local
Crime
Offbeat
California
Call Kurtis
Entertainment
CA Wildfires
HealthWatch
Business
Tech
Autos
Politics
Latest Headlines
California May Add A New Ethnic Students High School Graduation Requirement
California high school students may need to start taking a one semester class in ethnic studies in order to graduate.
Police: Man, 19, Arrested With Drugs At Carmichael Park Was Waiting For School To Get Out
Police in Carmichael have arrested a man they say was waiting to sell drugs to students at a nearby high school.
Powerful Storm Sets Sights On Northern California
A powerful storm heading toward California is expected to produce heavy rainfall, damaging winds, localized stream flooding and heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada.
Stockton Man Suspected Of DUI After Crashing Into Several Parked Cars
Police say a man is under arrest on suspicion of DUI after he crashed into several parked cars early Friday morning.
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Forecast Video
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Animated Radar Gallery
Satellite
Temperatures
Weather App
Weather Watchers
Latest Forecast
Morning Forecast - Feb. 1, 2019
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
Evening Weather - January 31, 2019
Find out when the rain will return.
Sports
All Sports
College FB
All Sports Video
Kings
Raiders
49ers
A's
Giants
Giants on CW31
NFL
Golf
Sharks
Sac State FB on CW31
Latest Headlines
WWE Legend Diamond Dallas Page Reveals Secrets To Success
Diamond Dallas Page may have wrestled his final match, but his DDP Yoga is helping ex-wrestlers and others reclaim their health.
CBS Local Sports Experts Give Picks For Super Bowl LIII
CBS Boston's Steve Burton and CBS Los Angeles's Kevin Cuenca give their picks for the Patriots-Rams matchup in Super Bowl LIII.
Giles, Bagley Lead Kings In 135-113 Blowout Of Hawks
Harry Giles came off the bench and scored 12 of his season-high 20 points in the third quarter, Marvin Bagley III added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings romped past the Atlanta Hawks 135-113 behind their two prized rookies Wednesday night.
CBS Local Sports Experts Break Down Super Bowl LIII
CBS Boston's Dan Roche and CBS Los Angeles's Kevin Cuenca break down the Patriots-Rams matchup in Super Bowl LIII.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Midtown, Right Now?
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Midtown are hovering around $1,297, compared to a $1,221 one-bedroom median for Sacramento as a whole.
Craving Bagels? Here Are Sacramento's Top 3 Options
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bagel outlets in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
Laugh It Up: Sacramento's Top 3 Comedy Clubs To Visit Now
Wondering where to find the best comedy clubs around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots in Sacramento.
Southwestern-Inspired Chain Dos Coyotes Debuts New Location In Natomas
A new restaurant celebrating Southwestern cuisine has opened up shop in the neighborhood.
Sushi, Cycling And More: Explore The 5 Most Popular Businesses In South Natomas
A breakfast and lunch diner with a killer cheeseburger, an AYCE sushi joint and a longtime local bike repair shop top the list of best-loved Natomas businesses.
From Toy Trains To Tutus: Sacramento's Top 4 Toy Stores To Visit Now
Looking to explore the best toy spots in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top toy establishments in Sacramento.
Video
All Videos
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
On-Demand Video
CBS13 News AM News Update - 2/1/19
The latest headlines.
Go Vegan And You Could Win Beyoncé Tickets For Life
Beyoncé wants to help you save some green by turning your diet the same color.
Vallejo Officer Investigated After Rough Arrest Of Man Recording Traffic Stop
The Vallejo Police department is investigating an incident in which a man appears to have been roughed up by an officer upset over being recorded during a traffic stop.
Highway 99 Crash Sends 3 People To The Hospital
Two people who got out of a car were hit by passing cars, authorities say.
Morning Forecast - Feb. 1, 2019
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
More
Podcasts & Audio
Contests
Ask Us
CBS13 News Team
Send a News Tip
Links & Numbers Mentioned On CBS13
See What's On CBS13
Local Event Photos
About Us
CBS13
On Air
On Air Schedule:
07:00 AM
CBS This Morning
09:00 AM
Let's Make a Deal
10:00 AM
The Price Is Right
11:00 AM
The Young and the Restless
12:00 PM
CBS13 News at Noon
View All Programs
Heart of Te Fiti Scavenger Hunt Contest
Sponsored By