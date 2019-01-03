Latest Videos
Californians Lose Millions Of Dollars In Recycling DepositsCalifornia consumers are losing out on at least $308 million in nickel deposits on cans and bottles, largely because it’s increasingly difficult to find a recycling center.
PG&E: Company’s Equipment May Have Ignited Camp FirePacific Gas & Electric says its equipment may have ignited the 2018 Camp Fire, which killed 86 people and destroyed an entire town in Northern California.
Sierra Snowpack At Around 150% And Is Expected To GrowThe snow survey Thursday said we picked up three percent since Wednesday bringing the Sierra Snowpack levels to approximately 150 percent all around.
CBS13 News AM News Update - 3/1/19The latest headlines.
Morning Forecast - March 1, 2019Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
CIF Norcal Basketball Quarterfinal HighlightsAll the high school basketball quarterfinal highlights from around the region. (2/28/19)
One Dead In Highway 50 CrashOfficial confirm a person has died in a crash on Highway 50 at Ponderosa Road.
Stockton Police Train New Officers In De-Escalation TechniquesOnce the department establishes how each officer responds, it will follow up with personalized training to make sure each officer has the proper tools to prevent a violent situation.