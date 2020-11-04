GENERAL ELECTION:
See the results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election.
Live Updates: Incumbents Trailing In Stockton, Elk Grove Mayoral Races
The latest Election Day updates from around the greater-Sacramento region.
California Voters Split Early On Measures To Expand Voting Rights
Californians appeared split on a pair of propositions that would expand voting rights in the state.
California Nov. 3 2020 Election Results
See the results of over 400 local and national races.
Convicted Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo Transferred From Sacramento County Jail To State Prison Facility
Joseph DeAngelo, the confessed Golden State Killer, has been transferred to a state prison facility.
Latest Headlines
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 9: Damien Harris Settling Into Lead Back Role For Patriots
The Patriots leaned on their rushing attack Sunday and Harris appears to have taken the role of lead back.
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle Out Indefinitely For 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers will be without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and All-Pro tight end George Kittle for an extended period of time after they got hurt against Seattle.
Big Days From Wilson, Metcalf Lead Seahawks Past 49ers 37-27
Russell Wilson threw four more touchdown passes, two to DK Metcalf, and the Seattle Seahawks rebounded from their first loss of the season with a resounding 37-27 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Raiders Overcome Windy, Wintry Weather To Beat Browns 16-6
Carr threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow early in the fourth quarter, Daniel Carlson kicked three field goals in nasty conditions and the Raiders controlled the clock in a 16-6 win over Cleveland.
Elk Grove Mayoral Race: Incumbent Steve Ly Trailing Bobbie Singh-Allen
Elk Grove mayoral candidate Bobbie Singh-Allen says she feels humbled by the election results showing her in the lead over the incumbent mayor Steve Ly.
7 minutes ago
Strong Mayor Proposal Trailing In Sacramento
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the early returns "do not look good" for Measure A's passage.
14 minutes ago
Tight Mayoral Race In Stockton
As he trailed opponent Kevin Lincoln Tuesday night, Mayor Michael Tubbs said he wants to focus on the issues impacting the city.
17 minutes ago
Elk Grove Mayoral Race: Bobbie Singh-Allen Takes Lead
Elk Grove Unified Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen appears to be taking the lead over incumbent Mayor Steve Ly.
46 minutes ago
Harder Leads In Race For CA-10
With more than half of the precints reporting, Democratic Rep. Josh Harder took the lead over his Republican opponent Ted Howze.
53 minutes ago
Measure A, ‘Strong Mayor Initiative’, City of Sacramento Election Results
