On this day, CBS13 encourages and empowers people to take the next step for #MentalHealthAction. It’s a day to take action on your own mental health, as well as support those you love. From taking a moment for yourself to connecting with a friend, taking action on mental health can be easy.
Whether you take that first action for yourself, for your loved ones, or for your community, together we can move the needle on our collective wellbeing.
Action looks different for everyone. Mental Health Action Day encourages and empowers people to take action for themselves, for their loved ones, or for their community according to their personal preferences.
If you have concerns about your or someone else’s mental health, please contact a medical professional or call 1-800-273-TALK(8255) for a free, confidential conversation.
Or you can find resources to take action, here: www.mentalhealthishealth.us.
More resources:
General
- Addicted.org
- AIM Youth Mental Health
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service National Helpline
- Amala – The Muslim Youth Hopeline
- California Youth Crisis Line
- Know the Signs: Youth National Suicide Prevention Line
- LGBT+ National Help Center
- Mental Health America of CA
- National Alliance on Mental Illness – Sacramento
- National Domestic Violence Hotline
- National Eating Disorders Association Hotline
- National Rehab Hotline
- Nemours Teens Health
- Network of Care CA
- RAINN: Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network | National Sexual Assault Hotline
- Reach Out – Solutions, coping mechanisms, resources, and a community for youth
- Teen Line
- Text 4 Teens – Confidential text line for teens for info, referrals, or just to talk.
- The Children’s Partnership
- The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender National Hotline
- The National Runaway Safeline
- The Trevor Project
- The True Colors United
- Trans Lifeline
- Turning Point: Mental Health Urgent Care Clinic
- WellSpace Health: Behavioral Health & Prevention
- Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program
By County