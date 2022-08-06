ELECTION:California Primary Election results
On this day, CBS13 encourages and empowers people to take the next step for #MentalHealthAction. It’s a day to take action on your own mental health, as well as support those you love. From taking a moment for yourself to connecting with a friend, taking action on mental health can be easy.

Whether you take that first action for yourself, for your loved ones, or for your community, together we can move the needle on our collective wellbeing.

Action looks different for everyone. Mental Health Action Day encourages and empowers people to take action for themselves, for their loved ones, or for their community according to their personal preferences.

If you have concerns about your or someone else’s mental health, please contact a medical professional or call 1-800-273-TALK(8255) for a free, confidential conversation.

Or you can find resources to take action, here: www.mentalhealthishealth.us.

