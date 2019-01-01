Menu
FULL FORECAST
Sports
College FB
All Sports Video
Kings
Raiders
49ers
A's
Giants
Giants on CW31
NFL
Golf
Sharks
Sac State FB on CW31
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
News
All News
Local
Crime
Offbeat
California
Call Kurtis
Entertainment
CA Wildfires
HealthWatch
Business
Tech
Autos
Politics
Latest Headlines
Pro-Life Advocates Claim Art Gallery Kicked Them Out Over Religious Views
A tense exchange at a San Francisco art gallery when "pro-life" advocates from Sacramento said they were kicked out over their religious views.
Newsom's Budget Includes Funding Boost For California Earthquake Warning System
An earthquake early warning system is getting a financial shot in the arm from the state of California.
After 5 Months Stuck In A Drainage Ditch, Rescuers Save Coco The Dog
A dog is safe tonight after spending the last five months trapped in a drainage ditch in South Sacramento.
City Proposes Housing Homeless In Large Tents At Light Rail Station
Sacramento city leaders are looking at new ways to create housing for the homeless, and it could include setting up large tents at a local light rail station.
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Forecast Video
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Animated Radar Gallery
Satellite
Temperatures
Weather App
Weather Watchers
Upload weather photos
Latest Forecast
Evening Forecast - Jan. 28, 2019
A little wet weather may be coming out way soon.
Sports
All Sports
College FB
All Sports Video
Kings
Raiders
49ers
A's
Giants
Giants on CW31
NFL
Golf
Sharks
Sac State FB on CW31
Latest Headlines
Rams Male Cheerleaders To Make History With Super Bowl Appearance
Male cheerleaders will perform at the Super Bowl for the first time ever, cheering on the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots.
Super Bowl LIII Matchup: Things To Know
Super Bowl LIII is just six days away. Here's what you need to know before the game.
Tom Brady Says ‘Zero’ Percent Chance He Retires After Super Bowl LIII
If the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, Tom Brady won’t be retiring.
Man Who Reshaped SF Giants Loses Battle With Cancer
The man who signed Barry Bonds has passed.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Midtown, Right Now?
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Midtown are hovering around $1,297, compared to a $1,221 one-bedroom median for Sacramento as a whole.
Craving Bagels? Here Are Sacramento's Top 3 Options
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bagel outlets in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
Laugh It Up: Sacramento's Top 3 Comedy Clubs To Visit Now
Wondering where to find the best comedy clubs around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots in Sacramento.
Southwestern-Inspired Chain Dos Coyotes Debuts New Location In Natomas
A new restaurant celebrating Southwestern cuisine has opened up shop in the neighborhood.
Sushi, Cycling And More: Explore The 5 Most Popular Businesses In South Natomas
A breakfast and lunch diner with a killer cheeseburger, an AYCE sushi joint and a longtime local bike repair shop top the list of best-loved Natomas businesses.
From Toy Trains To Tutus: Sacramento's Top 4 Toy Stores To Visit Now
Looking to explore the best toy spots in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top toy establishments in Sacramento.
Video
All Videos
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
On-Demand Video
California Earthquake Warning System Getting Funding Boost
An earthquake early warning system is getting a financial shot in the arm from the state of California.
Dog Rescued After 5 Months Stuck In A Drainage Ditch
A dog is safe after spending the last five months trapped in a drainage ditch in South Sacramento
Light Rail Station Proposed As Site To House Homeless
Sacramento city leaders are looking at new ways to create housing for the homeless, and it could include setting up large tents at a local light rail station.
PG&E Expected To File For Bankruptcy And Get Bailed Out
The California Public Utilities Commission approved the loans in an emergency meeting, one senator called it the "easy way out."
Political Analyst Gary Dietrich Talks 2020 Cadidates
It was a busy weekend for politics beginning with a huge rally for Kamala Harris. CBS13's political analyst Gary Dietrich gives us his take on Harris and more.
More
Contests
About Us
Ask Us
CBS13 News Team
Send a News Tip
Links & Numbers Mentioned On CBS13
See What's On CBS13
Local Event Photos
Upload weather photos
CBS13
On Air
On Air Schedule:
11:35 PM
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
12:37 AM
The Late Late Show with James Corden
01:37 AM
Comics Unleashed
02:07 AM
Paid Program
02:35 AM
Paid Program
View All Programs
Papa Murphy’s Big Games Sweepstakes
Sponsored By