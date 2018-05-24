CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:
Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
FULL FORECAST
Best Of
News
Police Searching For Suspect Connected To Six North Sacramento Robberies
Police are searching for a suspect who is connected to a string of six robberies in North Sacramento.
Teen With Autism Who Died Days After Being Restrained Identified As 13-Year-Old Max
A friend of the family Max had autism and was attending Guiding Hands School in El Dorado Hills. Max died two days after reportedly being restrained inside a classroom on Nov. 28.
Search On For Red Ford Focus That Reportedly Hit A 68-Year-Old Pedestrian
Modesto CHP officers are searching for a red Ford Focus believed to be involved in a hit and run that seriously injured a 68-year-old pedestrian.
Regulators: California Pot Deliveries Legal Throughout State
California regulators say marijuana deliveries can be made anywhere in the state, even in locales that ban cannabis.
FULL FORECAST
Evening Forecast - Dec. 7, 2018
It's looking clear for the weekend but rain is just around the corner.
Stream Army Vs. Navy
The Army Black Knights face the Navy Midshipmen in one of college football's oldest rivalries.
Fantasy Football Week 14: Playoffs Are Here! Let Philip Rivers Guide The Way
CBSSports.com's Dave Richard likes fantasy stalwart Philip Rivers, as his Chargers meet the porous Bengals defense.
NFL Picks Week 14: Ravens Put Up A Fight, But Chiefs Remain Atop AFC
CBS Baltimore sports anchor Mark Viviano breaks down the biggest games of the Week 14 slate, including one featuring his hometown Baltimore Ravens.
Ravens-Chiefs Week 14 Matchup
Can Lamar Jackson and the run-oriented Baltimore Ravens keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs?
Do It For The Vinyl: The Top 3 Spots In Sacramento To Find Vintage Records
Sacramento has no shortage of shops stocking vinyl records both vintage and new.
5 Ways To Enjoy Your Week In Sacramento
Musical events, craft fairs and pub crawls are all starting to gear up for the holidays in Sacramento.
Your Guide To The 5 Most Popular Places In Tahoe Park
Brunch powerhouse Bacon & Butter is just one of several beloved restaurants in this part of Sacramento.
Savor The Flavors Of The Ocean At Sacramento's Top 5 Spots To Score Seafood
From a casual fish taco tavern to an upscale Old Sac favorite, here are some of the best places to savor seafood in Sacramento.
Hot Off The Presses: Pizza Press Brings Build-Your-Own Pizza To Downtown
Most pizzas cost the same at a new downtown pizzeria, but gluten-free dough? That will be extra — read all about it.
Om Improvement: Roseville's Top 5 Yoga Spots
These top Roseville yoga studios each offer their own take on yoga as exercise, spirituality or relaxation.
Raw Surveillance Video Of North Sacramento Robbery
Police are searching for a suspect who is connected to a string of six robberies in North Sacramento. (source: Sacramento PD)
Search On For Suspects Who Stole Dogs, Attacked Women
Sacramento police are looking for a man and woman who stole two dogs from some women in the Pocket area- injuring the young ladies in the process.
New Details In Teen With Autism's Death
Friends of the family have identified the teen who died this week as Max and said he lived in Davis.
12/7/18 PM Digi-Cast
Get ready for a super Saturday after some patchy AM fog in the valley.
FDA: Romaine Lettuce E. Coli Outbreak Tied To 9 More Illnesses
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to warn against eating any romaine lettuce harvested from the central Coastal growing regions of Northern and Central California amid a multistate outbreak of E. coli illnesses linked to romaine lettuce.
Ask Us: Why Is It Getting Harder To Park For Free?
Parking can be at a premium in parts of Sacramento, especially during the workday, and one viewer wants to know why it's getting harder to find a free spot.
Meet The CBS13 News Team
Tony Lopez
Tony Lopez anchors the CBS13 News at 4 pm, 5 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm, 11 pm.
Dina Kupfer
Dina Kupfer reports and anchors Monday-Friday on CBS13 News and Good Day Sacramento.
Mike Dello Stritto
Mike joined CBS13 and CW31 as News Director in June, 2018. It’s Mike’s second time living in Sacramento. He spent more than seven years working for CBS13 between 2006 and 2013.
