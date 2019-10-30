Inside PG&E's Wildfire Safety Operations Center

Big Brothers Big Sisters 55th Anniversary CelebrationOn October 25th, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Sacramento Area celebrated 55th Anniversary at Elk Tower Event Center in downtown Sacramento. Hughey Phillips LLP generously presented this special evening. Larrie & Diane Grenz and Pacific Coast Building Products, Inc. were also honored as two of our most influential and extraordinary supporters over the past 55 years. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Sacramento Area builds and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of our youth! Our mentorship models empower vulnerable children in Sacramento, Placer and Yolo counties and allow them to envision a more successful future for themselves.

Kincade Fire In Sonoma County

Positive Coach Alliance Jeans and Jerseys Fundraiser and AwardsPositive Coaching Alliance’s Jeans and Jerseys event was on Oct12th at the California Auto Museum. The annual event highlighting community members, coaches and athletes who exemplify Positive Coaching Alliances’ BETTER ATHLETES, BETTER PEOPLE Jeans & Jerseys is a special event that celebrates the mission of PCA, and the importance of developing future leaders through their sports experiences. Keynote Speaker, Mike Marjama, starting catcher for the Seattle Mariners and graduate from Granite Bay High School. Community Impact Award; Lisa Wrightsman, Street Soccer USA Jakcie Wada, Double-Goal Coach Award Winner, Jr NBA coach with the Sacramento Kings.

Salvation Army Women Auxiliary Fundraiser Helping Handbags FundraiserOn October 12th, the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary held the annual Helping Handbags Fundraiser at McClellan Conference Center. This Charity event with Style and Heart featured live and silent auctions of hundreds of new handbags, accessories, and jewelry and dining/travel experiences. Proceeds benefit underprivileged women and children in the Greater Sacramento Area.

Saddleridge Fire In San Fernando Valley

Hundreds Of Thousands Lose Power With PG&E Shutoffs

Habitat for Humanity Hard Hats & High Heels GalaOn Saturday, October 5th Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento held their 6th annual Hard Hats & High Heels Gala at Memorial Auditorium. The sold out fundraising event hosted 400 attendees and raised $305,000 to help support Habitat’s build, repair, and neighborhood revitalization projects in Sacramento and Yolo County. The event included entertainment by the Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus and rising star Shelea, production supported by MADhouse productions/Music Causes Movement, FIZZ, a live auction, and an inspiring program featuring powerful testimonials from Habitat families.

Valley Vision Anniversary CelebrationThis year Valley Vision celebrated 25 years of achievements and marked the occasion on October 3rd with a reception at the Emerald Tower Rooftop Garden. It has been an exceptional journey, and look forward to the next 25 years as they are committed to their partners and the community to continue its mission to unite the Capital Region. Valley Vision has inspired change for a better, more livable future across California’s capital region for more than two decades. We shape change by setting a long-term vision to influence a regional agenda that aligns diverse interests to achieve greater impact. Community solutions to important social and policy issues deserve the utmost attention. Valley Vision delivers the trusted research that informs decision-making, and organizes the collaboration needed to overcome complex problems that no single group can tackle alone

Sacramento Tower Bridge DinnerOn September 29th, 840+ braved the windy and cold day to attend the sixth annual Tower Bridge Dinner, featuring all female chefs. Created and executed by Visit Sacramento, the Tower Bridge Dinner is one of the nation’s most unforgettable dining experiences. Each year, hundreds gather to enjoy a locally sourced dinner prepared by some of the region – and the world’s – top chefs, served along Sacramento’s famed Tower Bridge. The inaugural Tower Bridge Dinner was held in 2013 and led by farm-to-fork pioneers, Chefs Patrick Mulvaney and Randall Selland. This one-of-a-kind-event draws interest from across the country. https://www.farmtofork.com/heres-whos-leading-the-2019-tower-bridge-dinner/

Sports Photos of the Week (9/30/18)

Sacramento Army Echelon FundraiserOn September 21st, Departure “Love and Jazz” a Musical Journey Gala presented by Clemon Charles and friends and hosted by Sacramento Echelon was a huge success! This being The Salvation Army’s Sacramento Echelons first Annual Gala, they knocked it out of the park with over 250+ in attendance and raised over $41,000 for the children’s programs within The Salvation Army. It was a beautiful night of music, good food and drinks. Stay tuned for next year! @sac.echelon

Sacramento Metro EDGE Emerge SummitOn Thursday, September 19, over 600 young professionals from across Northern California gathered in downtown Sacramento for Metro EDGE’s 6th annual Emerge Summit. Metro EDGE organized a full day of inspirational speeches, educational breakout sessions, and valuable networking opportunities. Speakers discussed topics including leadership, professional development, and personal growth and encouraged attendees to leave ready to #MakeYourMark.

Global Climate Strike On Capitol Steps

Photos of the Week (9/23/19)

Sacramento Theatre Company 75th Season CelebrationOn September 20th The Sacramento Theatre Company kicked of their 75th season with a celebration at the Milagro Event Center, by Bella Bru. Dinner and Dancing with Jane Austen and Friends included costumed actors from the upcoming seven Main Series shows at each sponsored table, three performances and a live auction. A unique dessert auction included the actor with their favorite cake for musical chairs and ended with dancing into the evening. 160 guests enjoyed banter by Cambi Brown and Pedro Rivera, auctioneer Les Sears and a delicious dinner at Bella Bru’s lovely event center. The event raised over 60k to support STC’s season of Decades, Divas & Diamonds and their educational programs in the School of the Arts.

The Celebration of Mexican Independence Day at the State Capitol El GritoOn September 15th, El Grito de México - A celebration of Mexican Independence Day was held on the West Steps of the Capitol Building, downtown, Sacramento. THANK YOU to the Mexican Cultural Center of Northern California (MCCNC) for organizing El Grito de Dolores and MUCHAS GRACIAS to the esteemed Consul General of Mexico in Sacramento, Liliana Ferrer! The Celebration of Mexican Independence Day/Celebración de El Grito.

North State Homebuilding Industry BIA MAME Awards GalaOn September 13th, the MAME annual Awards Gala was hosted by the North State BIA Sales & Marketing Council (SMC) at the Hyatt Regency. MAME awards celebrate the best in the building industry. The North State BIA (BIA) is the leading advocate for the homebuilding industry in the greater Sacramento region. Representing over 500 members, including 50,000 industry jobs, the BIA is committed to preserving and furthering the economic interests of its members, while also working to enhance the industry's standing as a significant contributor to the regional economy. Additionally, the BIA also serves as the umbrella organization for HomeAid Sacramento and the North State Building Industry Foundation.

Sports Photos of the Week (9/9/19)

NAIOP Person of the Year Sotiris KolokotronisNAIOP the Commercial Real Estate Development Association held the annual Person of the Year Celebration dinner at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church outside in the lovely courtyard, on September 5th. Congratulations to Sotiris Kolokotronis, SKK Developments, Person of the Year for his dedication and vision for building neighborhood-defining urban core projects to successful commercial centers. Since 1967, NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, has become the leading organization for developers, owners and investors of office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate. NAIOP is comprised of more than 15,000 members and provides strong advocacy, education and business opportunities through a North American network.

IN PHOTOS: Victims Of The Southern California Dive Boat FireThirty-four people are presumed dead after The Conception, a dive boat, caught fire off the coast of Southern California.

Sacramento Walk of Stars Gala2019 Inductees: Dusty Baker, Major League Baseball Player and Manager Summer Sanders, Olympic Gold Medalist and Sports Commentator Urijah Faber, MMA World Champion, UFC Hall of Famer Entrepreneur Darrell Corti, Legendary Food and Wine Connoisseur

Sacramento Walk of Stars CeremonyOn August 28th, local celebrities for the Sacramento Walk of Stars Ceremony, Inductees, sponsors and program organizers gathered to unveil the stars in the sidewalk of Midtown Sacramento’s Handle District on 18th Street between L Street and Capitol Avenue (in front of Zocalo Restaurant). Special guest emcee: Sacramento City Council member Steve Hansen. The same night will be the Walk of Stars Gala at the Memorial Auditorium. 2019 Inductees: Dusty Baker, Major League Baseball Player and Manager Summer Sanders, Olympic Gold Medalist and Sports Commentator Urijah Faber, MMA World Champion, UFC Hall of Famer Entrepreneur Darrell Corti, Legendary Food and Wine Connoisseur

Sports Photos of the Week (8/19/19)