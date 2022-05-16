IN PHOTOS: May 2022 'Blood Moon' Dazzles Skywatchers Across The World

City Year Ripple of Hope GalaOn May 11th, City Year Sacramento held the Ripple of Hope Gala at the California Museum, honoring, Doris Matsui Spirit of Service award: Chancellor Gary S. May, UC Davis and President Robert S. Nelsen, Sacramento State SMUD with Bridge Builder Award. Each spring, City Year Sacramento hosts a premier event uniting community leaders, citizen supporters, and service champions to support and honor the work of City Year AmeriCorps members who dedicate themselves to a year of service in Sacramento schools. City Year was built on the belief more than three decades ago that uniting and empowering diverse teams of idealistic young people and supporting them as they solve some of our country’s most difficult challenges can change the world for the better.

Coastal Fire Destroys Several Homes In Orange CountyPhotos show a wind-driven coastal fire in Southern California that continued to burn out of control Wednesday night after destroying several Orange County homes and forcing evacuations.

The Broadway Sacramento GalaOn May 7th, The Broadway Gala and fundraiser was held at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center. The elegant, black tie optional evening featured entertainment by Broadway star Stephanie J. Block and includes\d a cocktail reception with a full hosted bar, gourmet dinner, live auction, and dancing in the new Convention Center Ballroom to the sounds of the popular band Hip Service. Gala honorary Chair: Dave Roughton, President and CEO of SAFE Credit Union, MC, Rob Steward, PBS KVIE Series “Rob on the Road” and Auctioneer, Keith Mclane, KLM Auctions Broadway Sacramento is committed to the presentation of quality theatrical productions to enrich the cultural life of the greater Sacramento region, the state of California, the United States and the international community. The goals of the organization are to preserve and expand the American musical theatre as an art form by educating new audiences and nurturing aspiring artists.

Habitat for Humanity ROCK THE BLOCKRock the Block is a 2-day community impact event during which Habitat brings together hundreds of community volunteers to work in partnership with residents to uplift the neighborhood. Over the past 4 years, Habitat’s focused Rock the Block efforts in Oak Park have repaired over 50 homes and impacted over 2,000 individuals through various community projects such as planting community gardens, fixing fencing at the local Jack Davis Park, and adding amenities to the local Fruit Ridge Community Collaborative. This year’s Rock the Block Oak Park presenting sponsor: Sacramento Impact Partners – Giving Together to Drive Change.

Make-A-Wish Wine & Wishes Fundraiser and GalaWine & Wishes was presented by Hughey Gentry, LLP on April 30th at the SAFE Credit Union Sacramento Convention Center. This premier event was attended by community and corporate leaders who gathered to transform the lives of local children battling critical illnesses. This elegant affair included silent and live auction, followed by an uplifting program that will leave you feeling inspired.

State of Natomas AddressThe State of Natomas luncheon was held on April 27th at the North Natomas Community Center to hear from local leaders and businesses. The event featured updates on local commercial development, community planning, and the current state of business in our region. Thank you to Alyssa Lozano, President, Natomas Chamber of Commerce and staff. I am honored as a South Natomas Business Owner, to photograph your event.

Habitat for Humanity Hammy AwardsThe 28th Annual Hammy Awards was a event to celebrate the support. organizations to say THANK YOU to the incredible individuals and organizations who helped make the work of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento possible last year. The event, Tuesday, April 26th at the Mack Powell Center at 2003 Howe Avenue

Concerts In The Park At Cesar Chavez Park Back For 2022

Carmichael Chamber 12th Annual Person of the Year Awards DinnerThe Carmichael Chamber of Commerce hosted their 12th Annual Person of the Year Awards Dinner on Friday, April 1st at Arden Hills Resort Club & Spa, 1220 Arden Hills Lane in Sacramento. This gala event honored business and community members for the contribution they have made to the community. This year the Chamber’s 2022 Person of the Year is Dave Kovar of Kovar's Satori Academy of Martial Arts. Also, being honored as Businesswoman of the Year is Dr. Gabrielle Rasi, DDS or Almond Orchard Dental Care; Businessman of the Year is Paul Scholl of Carmichael Times; Volunteer of the Year is Sharon Ruffner of Kiwanis and Carmichael Parks Foundation; Outstanding Community Service goes to Scott Young of Carmichael HART & Sac Self Help Housing and Dr. Lenora Lee, MD of Kaiser Permanente, and Non-Profit of the Year is Carmichael Parks Foundation. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit Carmichael Parks Foundation to support the wonderful work they do for our park services. Guest MC Tina Macuha from Good Day Sacramento.

Habitat for Humanity Women Build with California Women's Caucus and Press ConferenceOn Thursday, March 31st , Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento partnered with the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls to host female leaders from the Commission, including the California Women’s Caucus, and state leadership on the Habitat jobsite to officially conclude Habitat’s Humanity of Greater Sacramento’s month-long Women Build event, an event which brought together over 550 women from across the region to help build Habitat for needed affordable housing for single mothers and low-income families. The special “Women Leaders Build” included a press conference on the CCSWG #CAWomenAreEssential campaign. Members of the Women’s Caucus and State Treasurer Betty Yee worked alongside CCSWG Commissioners and the future homeowners of Habitat’s Mandolin Estates development – a project which will provide affordable homeownership to 60 low-income individuals, five of whom are single mothers with children. #WomenBuildSac

Red Cross of California Gold Country Region “THE BASH” FundraiserA Salute to Service fundraising event was on March 20th at Sutter Health Park The Event included, Business Leaders, Executives, Philanthropists, Young Professionals, Major Donors, Community Members, and Red Cross Staff, Board Members, and Volunteers with attire “ MASH” themed medical or military attire and honoree, Pramila Kriplani with the 2022 Spirit of Tiffany Award. The Red Cross programs and services provided by the California Gold Country Region. This event raises critical funds to ensure community members are prepared for emergencies; have access to safe, lifesaving blood and blood products; are trained and ready to use their Red Cross skills to save lives; and that all members of our military have the support they deserve and need. Thank you for joining us as we celebrate the lifesaving mission, the many donors and volunteers who make our work possible, and the long-awaited return to a memorable evening together in person!

The Annual MLK Celebration Dinner and AwardsOn March 26th the Sacramento the MLK Committee presented the 23rsd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr tribute, who symbolized the principles of Freedom and Unity at California State University. MC: Larry Lee, Publisher, The Sacramento Observer Keynote Speaker: Crystel Patterson, Author, Inspired to Be-A Children’s Book Series Special Recognition, Daniel Hahn, former Chief of Police, Sacramento Police Department Robert T. Matsui Community Service Honorees James and Mertie Shelby Mertie Shelby is a highly regarded teacher and administrator and has been inducted into the Education Hall of Fame. James Shelby led the Sacramento Urban League, served as a council member and Mayor in the City of Citrus Heights.

Allegiant Giving Fundraiser “Comedy for a Cause”On March 19th, “Comedy for a Cause” fundraiser was held at the Union Brick by Wedgwood in Roseville! Hosted by The Growth Factory and The Mark Haney show with proceeds for nonprofit Allegiant Giving. The sold-out event featured a live auction, networking, dinner and featured comedian, Jose Sarduy with proceeds to benefit Allegiant Giving and the proud United States military veterans we serve in education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

Sacramento Literacy Foundation “Authors on the Move” FundraiserThis year's Authors on the Move 2022, a sold out event, marked the 20th year of bringing together distinguished authors and their recently published books for an evening of literary delight. On March 12, 2022 Authors on the Move commenced at Kimpton. Thekeynote speaker was Zakiya Dalila Harris, author of New York Times bestselling The Other Black Girl. This year’s gala will be black-tie optional. Guests sat down to a gourmet Farm-to-Fork meal prepared by Executive Chef Patrick Prager and paired with Sobon Wines and was joined at their table by a recently published author. After the first course, and with the second, authors will rotate to a second table and again enjoy a more intimate conversation with guests. With the main course, a lively auction with unique author experiences conducted by Auctioneer and friend Patrick Hume. twenty-five authors participated this 20th year anniversary event with the opportunity to purchase a signed copy of any or all of our authors’ most recently published book.

Rancho Cordova Business and Economic OutlookOn March 11, 2022, The Rancho Cordova held the Business and Economic Outlook at the Rancho Marriott. As the geographic center and employment hub of the Sacramento region, our Rancho Cordova business community will grow through familiarity with those economic elements supporting local prosperity. Business Outlook & Economic Forecast was a event for business leaders who value well-researched information and insight into the economic development of our area. This program provided analysis of markets within the region and dynamic views on national trends, regional perspectives, and local indicators

The Urban Land Institute 2022 Vision Honors Awards and DinnerThe Urban Land Institute 2022 Vision Honors Awards and Dinner on March 2nd at the Sacramento Convention Center. Congratulations! Honorees Sutter Park Project of the Year SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity (MOSAC) Building Healthy Places Market Center in Redding Affordable/Workforce Housing Prlject Retired Sacramento Police Chief, Daniel Hahn Change Maker Joanna Mack Mogvero Architects. ULI Member Achiever The mission of the Urban Land Institute Sacramento is to Shape the future of the built environment for transformative impact in communities worldwide. ULI is an organization of diverse individual members who seek to provide leadership for fostering responsible land use in the Sacramento region. As a trusted convener for sharing knowledge and as an unbiased source for timely land use information, ULI Sacramento is a critical link in improving state and local land use policy and development practices.

The Downtown Sacramento Partnership annual State of Downtown addressThe Downtown Sacramento Partnership’s 23rd annual State of Downtown, presented by Kaiser Permanente, was held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center. This event was an opportunity to celebrate the Central City’s resiliency and preview new initiatives driving a brighter future for the heart of our region. The JVance Stewart Community Service Award was presented by Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela to Rivkah Sass, retired Sacramento County Library Director and CEO. The 2021 Calling All Dreamers winner, Federico Garcia of Gusto Gaucho, was announced by 2019 winner Cecil Rhodes of Nash & Proper.

Sacramento Metro Chamber Business Awards & DinnerOn February 11th, the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce held the 127th Annual Dinner and Business Awards at the Hyatt Regency, downtown Sacramento. A black-tie business affair, together, to celebrate business and the leaders that contribute to the vitality and economic vibrancy of our region. Photos: www.phototia.com Honorees Sacramentan of the Year Robert Nelsen, Ph.D, Sacramento State Businessman of the Year Sotiris Kolokotronis, SKK Developments Businesswoman of the Year Kate Renwick-Espinosa, VSP Vision Care Al Geiger Memorial Award Chief Daniel Hahn, Retired, Sacramento Police Department Small Business of the Year Canon Restaurant Metro EDGE Young Professional of the Year Anna Fontus, Capitol Impact Mike Ziegler Lifetime Achievement Award Randy Paragary, Paragary Restaurant Group / Fort Sutter Hotel In Memoriam

Officer Tara O’Sullivan Memorial Bridge Naming Ceremony

Weather PhotosA fall storm has dumped a large amount of rain on Northern California. Viewers in the the Sacramento area sent in these photos.

Kirkwood And Heavenly Ski Resorts Opening Day Of 2021

Sacramento Black Chamber Installation & Business Awards DinnerOn December 9th, The Black Chamber held the annual Installation & Business Awards Dinner at the Hilton with Keynote Speaker, Daniel Hahn. Awardees: Chief of Police, Daniel Hahn, Champions Marilyn Sakai of Lee & Sakai, Small Business Paula Allison, Los Rios College Foundation, non-Profit of the Year

Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento Grand OpeningThe Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento on 7th and L, celebrated its grand opening on December 9, 2021! General Manager Paul Resch and Presidio Partner, Guneet Bajwa welcomed Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Executive Director of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, and Kimo Bertram with Hyatt Hotels Corporation to participate in a ribbon cutting in the hotel’s lobby. Guests noshed on light bites created by the hotel’s chef, Ravin Patel, and enjoyed samples of the cocktail program featured in the hotel’s restaurant, 7thStreet Standard, and rooftop lounge, Clayton Club. Guest also had a chance to view Hyatt Centric’s guest rooms and banquet room, Baby Grand. Harley White Jr. Orchestra provided jazz music reminiscent of the heyday of the Historic Marshall Hotel (and Hotel Clayton) that once welcome guests at the same location. Clayton had operated the Pacific Water Care and Health Institute at 7th and L Streets nearby. The Hotel Clayton was sold in 1939 and renamed the "Hotel Marshall" honoring James Wilson Marshall (1810-1885), the man who discovered gold at Sutter's Mill, on the American River on 01/24/1848.