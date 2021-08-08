Menu
Monday Afternoon Forecast - Aug. 9, 2021
The latest weather forecast.
2 hours ago
Lunch Break: New Produce
Our produce man Michael Marks always has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
2 hours ago
4 Reported Missing From Greenville After Dixie Fire Found Safe
The Plumas County Sheriff's Office says all four people unaccounted for in the Dixie Fire have now been found safe.
3 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Rocklin Man, 22, Suspected Of Shooting At Car That Was Pulling Up To Loomis Home
Authorities have arrested a young Rocklin man suspected of shooting at people who were driving up to a home in Loomis.
Child Tax Credit: IRS Tools To Manage Your Monthly Checks
Advance payments for the updated Child Tax Credit will start to arrive again on August 13. These IRS tools will help you manage your money.
Sheriff: 4 Reported Missing From Greenville After Dixie Fire Found Safe
The Plumas County Sheriff's Office says all four people unaccounted for in the Dixie Fire have now been found safe.
Latest Forecast
Monday Weather Forecast - Aug. 9, 2021
Find out how hot things are expected to get this week.
7 hours ago
Evening Forecast - 8/8/21
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
21 hours ago
Evening Forecast - 8/7/21
Jordan has your extended 7-day forecast!
2 days ago
Latest Sports Headlines
La Stella's Hit In 8th Gives Giants 5-4 Win Over Milwaukee
Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Sunday to take two of three in the series between division leaders.
Raiders Legends Charles Woodson, Tom Flores Enshrined Into Pro Football Hall Of Fame
Oakland Raiders legends Charles Woodson and Tom Flores were enshrined Sunday night into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.
Marte’s 4 Hits Lead Oakland To A 6-3 Win, Sweep Of Rangers
Starling Marte went 4 for 5 with an RBI, Seth Brown homered and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
Belt Homers Twice As Giants Outlast Brewers 9-6 In 11
Brandon Belt hit his second homer of the night during a four-run outburst in the 11th inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-6 in a wild Saturday night matchup between division leaders.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
UEFA Super Cup 2021: How To Watch Chelsea Vs. Villareal
The two champions of Europe in the Champions and Europa League meet this week and CBS Sports has you covered.
'You Never Know What Will Come From A Little Yes': Veterinarian Dr. Melissa Shapiro Discusses Book On Deaf & Blind Dog Piglet
The author and veterinarian talks with us about the incredible journey of her deaf, blind and pink puppy named Piglet.
'It's Huge To Tell A Story Of A Trans Man Of Color': Leo Sheng On Season 2 Of Showtime's 'The L Word: Generation Q'
The transgender actor previews season two of the hit Showtime series and the importance of representing everyone in the LGBTQ+ community.
'A Lot Of Relationships Develop That You Weren't Expecting': Katherine Moennig & Leisha Hailey On Season 2 Of ' The L Word: Generation Q'
The stars of "The L Word: Generation Q" preview season two of the hit series on Showtime and explain how this show has impacted the LGBTQ+ community.
'South Park' Brings 14 New Movies To Paramount+, 3 More Seasons On Comedy Central
'South Park' co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have agreed to a new deal with MTV Entertainment Studios extending the series on Comedy Central through 2027 for an unprecedented 30th season.
'It Was Terrifying, Moving & Awe-Inspiring': Director Lucy Walker On CBSN Documentary 'Bring Your Own Brigade'
Bring Your Own Brigade, an incendiary look at California's wildfire crisis, hits theaters this Friday and streams on the CBS News app and Paramount+ on August 20.
Officers Serving Out-Of-County Warrant In Roseville, Neighborhood Surrounded
Officers have surrounded a Roseville neighborhood to serve an out-of-county warrant Monday morning, police say.
3 hours ago
Beloved Professor Who Drowned At Folsom Lake Remembered
The woman who drowned last weekend in Folsom Lake was identified as a Sacramento City College professor.
4 hours ago
CBSN Sacramento
Watch Now
Preseason Football Schedule
2021 NFL Preseason Schedule
(all times eastern)
Image Watch Live