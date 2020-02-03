Menu
Sacramento Man, 58, Dead After Being Ejected From Motorcycle In Crash
A 58-year-old man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing in Sacramento on Sunday, authorities said.
Caught On Camera: Thieves Steal Catalytic Converter From Car Parked In South Sacramento Driveway
Bold thieves were caught on tape grabbing a catalytic converter off of a parked Prius in a South Sacramento driveway on Saturday.
Man Dead After Being Hit By Vehicle In Lodi
At least one man is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle in Lodi on Sunday night, authorities said.
Man Believed To Have Drowned After Falling Into Slough In Suisun City, Officials Say
Authorities said a man is believed to have drowned overnight after falling overboard into the water near Nurse Slough in Suisun City.
Latest Forecast
Evening Forecast - 2/2/20
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
9 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Former Coaches of Arik Armstead Say Watching Him Play In Super Bowl Felt Like A Dream
This was a heart-pounding and heartbreaking Super Bowl for many San Francisco 49er fans, but the pain of the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs felt a little different for Joe Cattolico.
49ers' Katie Sowers Makes History As 1st Woman Coach At Super Bowl
The San Francisco 49ers' Katie Sowers made history Sunday night, becoming the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl.
Mahomes Sparks Another Comeback, Leads Chiefs To 31-20 Win Over 49ers In Super Bowl LIV
Patrick Mahomes engineered a third straight double-digit comeback to win the Chiefs their first Super Bowl since 1969.
James Has A Triple-Double, Lakers Throttle Kings 129-113
LeBron James had another triple-double despite an off-night shooting, Anthony Davis scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Lakers thumped the Sacramento Kings 129-113 on Saturday, their first win since the death of Kobe Bryant.
Here Are Stockton's Top 5 Waxing Spots
In search of a new favorite waxing spot? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top waxing spots around Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for a wax.
Celebrate The Super Bowl In Style With Sacramento's Best Sports Bars And More
Whether for the football or the commercials, Super Bowl Sunday — Feb. 2 this year — looms large on the American cultural landscape. Looking for ways to enjoy America’s largest secular holiday? Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own secret playbook to produce a ranked list of the best sports bars, wing spots, and pizza delivery options to make your Super Bowl celebration a success — no home-team victory required.
The 4 Best Jewelry Spots In Stockton
Shopping for jewelry supplies? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top jewelry spots around Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for jewelry.
Here Are Stockton's Top 3 Permanent Makeup Spots
Looking for the best permanent makeup options near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top permanent makeup spots around Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for permanent makeup.
Stockton's Top 4 Bars To Visit Now
Looking to try the best bars in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bars in Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
4 Top Spots For Salads In Sacramento
Got a hankering for salads? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top salad hot spots in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
On-Demand Video
Police Activity In Woodland
Police are investigating an incident in a Woodland neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said details are to be released on Monday.
4 hours ago
CHP: Two Crashes In Amador County Caused By Driving Too Fast In Fog
CHP said two crashed in Amador Count on Sunday were caused by people driving too fast in the fog.
5 hours ago
Man Believed To Have Drowned After Falling Into Slough In Suisun City, Officials Say
Authorities said a man is believed to have drowned overnight after falling overboard into the water near Nurse Slough in Suisun City.
5 hours ago
Caught On Camera: Thieves Steal Catalytic Converter From Car Parked In South Sacramento Driveway
Bold thieves were caught on tape grabbing a catalytic converter off of a parked Prius in a South Sacramento driveway on Saturday.
5 hours ago
Celebrating Local Players
Arik Armstead started his football career at Pleasant Grove High. His former coaches say Sunday night was about seeing the guy they coached reach the top of the football world.
5 hours ago
Sponsored By