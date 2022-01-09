Menu
Monday Afternoon Forecast - Jan. 10, 2022
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.
20 minutes ago
Lunch Break: Belgian Endive
Our produce man Michael Marks always has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
20 minutes ago
Free At-Home COVID Tests Being Given Out In Woodland, But People Must Have Already Tested Positive
The goal is to try and shorten the isolation time, officials say.
22 minutes ago
Latest Headlines
Gov. Newsom Unveils California Spending Plan; Health Coverage For All Immigrants Among Proposals
California would be the first state to provide health coverage to all immigrants in the country illegally under the budget Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed Monday.
Robert Durst, Real Estate Heir Convicted Of Murder, Dies At Stockton Prison Hospital
Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, has died. He was 78.
Modesto Man, 36, Dies In Crash On Highway 120
A 36-year-old Modesto man has died after a crash over the weekend east of Sonora along Highway 120 late Saturday afternoon.
Latest Forecast
Monday Weather Forecast - Jan. 10, 2022
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.
6 hours ago
Sunday Evening Forecast - 1/9/22
The latest in weather.
16 hours ago
Saturday Evening Forecast - 1/8/22
The latest in weather.
2 days ago
Latest Sports Headlines
Raiders Catapulted To Playoffs After Instant Classic 35-32 OT Win Over Chargers
It seemed only fitting the Las Vegas Raiders needed every second of an overtime game to earn their first playoff berth since 2016, a microcosm of their roller-coaster season.
49ers Punch Playoff Ticket By Beating Rams 27-24 In OT; Next Up, Cowboys
No matter what jams the Niners got into this season, they were resourceful enough to get their season back on a playoff path. And once again, their winning route went right over the Rams.
Nikola Jokic Scores 33 Points, Nuggets Beat Kings, 121-111
The Denver Nuggets have struggled to hold leads in the third quarter this season. When another one was slipping away, the reigning MVP carried them.
49ers List QB Jimmy Garoppolo As Questionable For Win-And-In Finale
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as questionable for the San Francisco 49ers in their crucial season finale against the Los Angeles Rams after missing last week's game with an injured right thumb.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
‘The Amazing Race’ 33rd Season Preview: Sacramento Hometown Heroes Anthony Sadler And Spencer Stone Competing
"The Amazing Race" returns to CBS Wednesday night for a historic 33rd season that begins in London, England.
Preview: Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs Star In CBS Drama 'Good Sam'
Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs star in a new medical drama, which premieres Wednesday night on CBS.
'Christmas Takes Flight' Coming to CBS Sunday, December 19
'Christmas Takes Flight' features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline.
'Survivor 41' – Season Finale Recap: The Sole Survivor
Survivor 41 has come to an end. And man, I must say – what an ending it was! For the first time since season one, host Jeff Probst announced the Sole Survivor at an epic Final Tribal.
'I Used Kevin Durant's Story As A Launching Pad': Reggie Rock Bythewood On AppleTV+'s 'Swagger'
The director talks about creating a TV show inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant's youth basketball experience.
Surina Jindal And Melanie Chandra Talk About New Comedy Central Movie, "Hot Mess Holiday"
Surina and Melanie talk about their new holiday movie, premiering December 11th on Comedy Central.
Gov. Newsom Unveils California Budget Proposal
With new coronavirus cases surging across the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration on Saturday proposed spending another $2.7 billion to expand testing and boost hospital staffing, while calling for a new law to give workers more paid time off if they get sick.
24 minutes ago
Controlled Pile Burns Resume In Tahoe
Officials say fire conditions are now safe for them to do these burns.
6 hours ago
