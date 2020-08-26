Scott Peterson
Original Jurors React To Scott Peterson Death Row ReversalTwo jurors from Scott Peterson's original trial say they were surprised to learn the death penalty decision was thrown out.
California Supreme Court Upholds Conviction, Overturns Scott Peterson’s Death Penalty SentenceThe California Supreme Court on Monday overturned the 2005 death sentence for Scott Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife, but said prosecutors may try again for the same sentence if they wish in the high-profile case.
State Supreme Court To Hear Scott Peterson’s Death Sentence AppealAn attorney will ask the California Supreme Court Tuesday to reverse Scott Peterson's death sentence because the national media attention did not allow him a fair trial.
Sixteen Years Later, Family Of Scott Peterson Claims New Evidence Proves InnocenceSixteen years after the Laci Peterson murder case captured national headlines, family members say they have evidence that shows her husband Scott Peterson is innocent.
Scott Peterson Mugshot Shows He Hasn't Changed MuchScott Peterson had a new mugshot taken in early May at San Quentin.
CBS13 Archives: The Scott Peterson CaseAll eyes were on Scott Peterson in 2002-2003 during the search for his eight-months-pregnant wife, Laci and their unborn son Conor, and the subsequent murder trial that followed.
New Documentary Claims Murderer Scott Peterson Didn't Get Fair TrialA new documentary about convicted killer Scott Peterson debuted at a film festival in Palm Springs today.
Scott Peterson Appeal Argues Unfair Trial, Former Neighbors DisagreeLawyers for Scott Peterson filed their automatic appeal, trying to get his murder conviction overturned.
Scott Peterson Appeals Death SentenceScott Peterson on Thursday filed the automatic appeal of his 2004 death sentence to the California Supreme Court, maintaining as he always has that he had nothing to do with the murders of his wife Laci and unborn son Connor.
Scott Peterson Asks For More Time To File Death Penalty AppealScott Peterson has asked the California Supreme Court for more time to appeal his death penalty conviction.
Scott Peterson's Ex-Mistress Sued Over Book DealThe former mistress of convicted wife killer Scott Peterson is being sued by a California author who says Amber Frey failed to cooperate in the writing of a book and screenplay.