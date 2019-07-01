Menu
Search On For 25-Year-Old Hiker Missing Near Foresthill
A search is on for a missing hiker in Placer County, authorities say.
Woman Survives Highway 12 Crash That Trapped Her Car Under Big Rig
Authorities say Highway 12 was closed in both directions in the Delta due to a significant crash late Monday morning.
DA To Announce Arrest In String Of 'Violent Crimes' In Sacramento Between 1992-94
Law enforcement officials are set to announce an arrest in a string of violent crimes in Sacramento dating back to the 1990s.
Sharks Lose Pavelski, Donskoi To Free Agency
The San Jose Sharks lost captain Joe Pavelski and winger Joonas Donskoi to free agency.
Latest Forecast
Afternoon Forecast - July 1, 2019
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting to start July.
44 minutes ago
Latest Headlines
Sharks Lose Pavelski, Donskoi To Free Agency
The San Jose Sharks lost captain Joe Pavelski and winger Joonas Donskoi to free agency.
Kings Make Willie Cauley-Stein A Restricted Free Agent
v
Olson Homers Twice, Leads Athletics Over Angels 7-2
Matt Olson and Mike Fiers are on a roll for the Oakland Athletics.
Giants Ceo Larry Baer Set To Return After Suspension
San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer is set to return to work Tuesday following a suspension and nearly four-month absence after a video showed him in a physical altercation with his wife.
Latest Headlines
Family-Friendly Deals And Events In Sacramento This Week
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this week? From a bowling pass to a virtual reality adventure, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.
Craving Burgers? Check Out These 3 New Sacramento Spots
Looking for the best new burgers in Sacramento? These spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some burgers.
Explore The 4 Most Popular Spots In Natomas
Visiting Natomas, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this community in northwest Sacramento by browsing its most popular local businesses, from taquerias to a Mexican market.
New This Year At The California State Fair & Food Festival July 12th – July 28th!
The 2019 California State Fair mixes traditional with NEW activities and events for everyone to enjoy.
Sacramento's Top 5 Delis, Ranked
Looking to try the best delis in town?
Best Chocolate Shops In Sacramento
Sacramento is home to some of the finest chocolate confections available, and these small businesses are among the best of the best.
On-Demand Video
Handmade Thin Blue Line Flag Made For K9 Eros
Eros, who was injured in a shootout with a suspect, died after a short battle with cancer last month.
43 minutes ago
Afternoon Forecast - July 1, 2019
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting to start July.
44 minutes ago
Firefighters Battle Small Wildfire Near Sloughhouse
One outbuilding was burned in the fire.
45 minutes ago
Girl Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash Near Yuba City Caused By Texting Driver
A distracted driver is believed to have caused a crash that killed a girl on Highway 99 near Yuba City on Sunday.
46 minutes ago
Californians Now Paying 47 Cents For Every Gallon Of Gas
The state of California is taking almost half a dollar for every gallon of gas you put in your tank.
1 hour ago
Timeline Of NASA’s Apollo Program
Sponsored By