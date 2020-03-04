71-Year-Old Man With Coronavirus Dies In Placer CountyOne person has died in Placer County of the coronavirus. It’s the first confirmed death related to the disease in California and just the 10th in the U.S.

Gov. Newsom Stops Cruise Ship With Possibly Infected PassengersTwo passengers from a previous voyage tested positive for the coronavirus. Crews are now testing the passengers before it docks in San Francisco.

Fire Department Employees QuarantinedThe Rocklin Fire Department says three of their employees have been quarantined over their exposure to a coronavirus patient.

Person Rescued, Another Suspected Of Arson After Suisun City House FireBody camera video shows Suisun City police officers putting their lives on the line to get people out a burning home.

Evening Forecast - March 4, 2020Setting some records today high temperatures! Chance of rain for the weekend.

Inside Great Wolf LodgeThe resort in Manteca will open this summer.

FULL INTERVIEW: Public Health Official Speaks To Coronavirus ConcernsDr. Peter Beilenson with the Sacramento County Department of Public Health speaks with CBS13 about the spread of coronavirus and other concerns.

Joseph DeAngelo Plea OfferThe man accused of being the Golden State Killer would plead guilty to the charges to avoid a death penalty trial, according to court documents and a letter from his attorneys sent to victims' families.

Governor Declares State Of EmergencyGovernor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon after the first novel coronavirus-related death in California.

Public Health Official Discusses CoronavirusDr. Peter Beilenson with the Sacramento County Department of Public Health speaks with CBS13 about the spread of coronavirus.

CBS13 News PM News Update - 3/4/20The latest headlines.

3/4/20 PM Digi-CastStaying mild for one more day!

CHP Sergeant Hurt When Out-Of-Control Vehicle Rear Ends Patrol Car On I-5 In StocktonA California Highway Patrol sergeant was hurt when a driver crashed into their patrol car on Interstate 5 Wednesday morning. Katie Johnston reports.

Afternoon Forecast - March 4, 2020Find out what kind of weather we're expecting the rest of the week.

Lunch Break: Honeycrisp Apples, Green Beans And Ataulfo MangoesOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.

Tar Spill Clogs Traffic In RosevilleTraffic was snarled for hours after the Wednesday morning accident.

Firefighter Hurt, Family OK After House Fire In StocktonThe firefighter is expected to be OK after falling off the roof of the home.

California Prop. 13 Looks To Be On Way To DefeatThe proposition to fund school facilities is behind by nearly 600,000 votes with 90 percent of precincts reporting.

First Coronavirus Death Reported In CaliforniaThe patient was a critically ill elderly person who was being treated at Kaiser Roseville.

CHP Sergeant Acts Quickly To Stop Wrong-Way Driver On Solano County FreewayA driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after they were spotted driving the wrong way near Fairfield, California Highway Patrol says.

Oil Spill Closes WB Highway 65/I-80 Connector In RosevilleThe westbound Highway 65 to Interstate 80 connector is closed due to an oil spill Wednesday morning.

CBS13 News AM News Update - 3/4/20The latest headlines.

