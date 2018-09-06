A Brother's NFL Promise

Delta Fire Now Burning More Than 5,000 AcresThe Delta Fire is now burning more than 5,000 acres in Shasta County. The flames are forcing evacuations and leaving big rigs burnt to a crisp along Interstate 5.
A Brother's NFL PromiseSacramento State Hornet's former star wide receiver DeAndre Carter just made the NFL.
Murder-Suicide Involving CHP Officer Leaves Community In MourningThe glow of dozens of candles lit up the football field at Amador High School as friends, students, and neighbors came out to remember the couple who many say did so much for the community.
West Sacramento Sees Spike In Violent, Property CrimesNew numbers show West Sacramento is seeing a notable spike in crime within the past few months.
Harsh Signs Calling Out Homeless Go Up in Woodland"Do not be a filthy, dirty, nasty pig!" One Woodland business owner shines light on growing homeless population by posting controversial signs.
Local Volleyball Coach Remembered37-year-old Marisha Williams, volleyball coach at Monterey Trail High School and Cosumnes Oaks, was found dead Tuesday.