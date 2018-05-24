Live Video

WATCH:
Memorial service for fallen CHP Officer Kirk Griess
Freeze Drying Process Helps Save Rare Books Damaged In Leak At California State Library
The hundreds of rare books damaged during a water leak at the California State Library are now back in the collection after being freeze-dried.
Son Of Fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew Escorted By K9 On First Day Of School
A group of heroes – including a four-legged one – stepped in to help the son of a fallen California Highway Patrol officer.
Woman Killed In Early Morning Hit-And-Run In Stockton; Search On For Van
The search is on for the driver who hit and killed a woman in Stockton early Friday morning.
Detectives: Man Drove Up From San Jose To Placer County To Meet With 15-Year-Old Girl
Detectives say they have arrested a man who allegedly drove from San Jose to Placer County to have sex with an underage girl.
Morning Forecast - Aug. 17, 2018
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
Stream The Wyndham Championship
The final regular season tournament of the year wraps up this weekend at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC.
John Elway: Colin Kaepernick ‘Had His Chance’ To Be With Broncos, But Didn’t Take Contract
John Elway might find himself in the market for a veteran backup quarterback soon, yet there's one man who won't be getting a call: Colin Kaepernick.
WWE Insiders Pick SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam card with picks and predictions, including Ronda Rousey becoming a champion in the squared circle.
Mark Immelman: 'Wyndham Poses Every Question Of A Golfer'
CBS Sports' Mark Immelman breaks down the field and storylines heading into the final regular season tournament.
Renting In Modesto: What Will $900 Get You?
Interested to know just how far your dollar goes in Modesto?
Cool Off With 4 Of The Finest Frozen-Treat Joints In Stockton
Inside Sacramento's Most Expensive Rental Real Estate
Eating Well In Elk Grove: Three New Restaurants And A Specialty Grocery Store
Interested in discovering the newest businesses to open in Elk Grove? From a sushi joint to a Mexican market, read on for the newest hotspots to open for business in the city.
Renting In Sacramento: What Will $1,500 Get You?
Just how far does your rental dollar go in Sacramento? We've rounded up the latest offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Sacramento if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.
3 Can't-Miss Music Events In Sacramento This Week
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.
Son Of Fallen CHP Officer Escorted By K9 On First Day Of School
A group of heroes – included a four-legged one – stepped in to help the son of a fallen California Highway Patrol officer. Placer County sheriff’s deputies say they were asked to escort Cameron Chellew to his first day of school. Matt Yurus reports.
11 a.m. CBS13 Update 8/17/18
Here's the latest minute-long news update.
10 a.m. CBS13 Update 8/17/18
Here's the latest minute-long news update
9 a.m. CBS13 Update 8/17/18
Julissa Ortiz has the latest news at 9 a.m.
Morning AppCast 08/17/2018
A nice start to the day but hotter weather ahead for the weekend.
Christina Janes
Christina got her first taste of broadcasting growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area. When, at the age of 2, she began giving mini newscasts from her front yard to any neighbor who would listen using a turkey baster as a microphone.
Tony Lopez
Tony Lopez has been a proud member of the CBS13 news team for nearly a decade, now. Hired to launch Sacramento’s only local news at 4 p.m., he continues to bring viewers their first afternoon news of the day, including breaking news at it happens.
Kurtis Ming
Nine-time Emmy Award winner Kurtis Ming is CBS13’s consumer investigative reporter.
TSA: Friday May Be Busiest Day Ever For Airport Screenings
Ready for a Fourth of July getaway? You might want to leave plenty of extra time for getting through airport security.
