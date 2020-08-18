  • CBS13On Air

Each week, Michael Marks shares another nugget from his vast knowledge about produce with us.
Our produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.

Lunch Break: The Perfect Honeydew Melon
Lunch Break: Deals Of The Week
Lunch Break: Champagne Grapes
Lunch Break: Best Buys Of The Week
Lunch Break: Hatch Chile Peppers
Lunch Break: Bartlett Pears
Lunch Break: Watermelons
Lunch Break: Tasty Cherries
Lunch Break: Deals On Produce
Lunch Break: Red Bananas
Lunch Break: Walla Walla Onions
Lunch Break: Cherries
Lunch Break: Summer Squash Varieties
Lunch Break: Season's Fresh Produce
Lunch Break: It's Not Just Berry Season
Lunch Break: Tuscan Cantaloupe
Lunch Break: Supermarket Deals This Week
Lunch Break: Picking The Right Potato
Lunch Break: Origami Cantalope, Grapes And Peaches
Lunch Break: Watermelons And Food Safety
Lunch Break: Cherries, Corn And Watermelons
Lunch Break: Wilkins Tangerines
Lunch Break: Asparagus, Cabbage And Red Potatoes
Lunch Break: Honeycrisp Apples, Green Beans And Ataulfo Mangoes

