Our produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Your Produce Man
Sponsored By
Each week, Michael Marks shares another nugget from his vast knowledge about produce with us.
Categories: Food & Drink, News, Local News, KOVRTV
Latest Videos
Lunch Break: The Perfect Honeydew MelonOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Deals Of The WeekOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Champagne GrapesOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Best Buys Of The WeekOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Hatch Chile PeppersOur produce man Michael Marks is back with the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Bartlett PearsMichael Marks talks about bartlett pears in this edition of the Lunch Break.
Lunch Break: WatermelonsMichael Marks talks about the great watermelon debate this lunch hour.
Lunch Break: Tasty CherriesOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Deals On ProduceOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Red BananasOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Walla Walla OnionsOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: CherriesOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Summer Squash VarietiesOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Season's Fresh ProduceOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: It's Not Just Berry SeasonOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Tuscan CantaloupeOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Supermarket Deals This WeekOur produce man has the inside scoop on the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Picking The Right PotatoOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Origami Cantalope, Grapes And PeachesOur produce man has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Watermelons And Food SafetyOur produce man Michael Marks is back with the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Cherries, Corn And WatermelonsIt has been a while, but our produce man Michael Marks is back with a look at the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies!
Lunch Break: Wilkins TangerinesMichael Marks shows us what you can find these days in the grocery store's produce aisle.
Lunch Break: Asparagus, Cabbage And Red PotatoesOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Honeycrisp Apples, Green Beans And Ataulfo MangoesOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.