Our produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Your Produce Man
Sponsored By
Each week, Michael Marks shares another nugget from his vast knowledge about produce with us.
Categories: Food & Drink, News, Local News, KOVRTV
Latest Videos
Lunch Break: Apple AdventuresOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Best Buys Of The WeekOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: New ProduceOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Best Buys Of The WeekOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Wax On Fruits & VegetablesOur produce man not only knows about the best deals in fruits and veggies, he's a wealth of knowledge about all things produce-related.
Lunch Break: Produce Deals Of The WeekOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Baby Kiwi BerriesOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Produce Currently On Store ShelvesMichael Marks shows us the fruit and vegetables currently hitting store shelves.
Lunch Break: Picking Pumpkins Like An ExpertMichael Marks shows how to pick a great pumpkin.
Lunch Break: Deals Of The WeekOur produce man Michael Marks always has the inside scoop on the best in-season fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Deals Of The WeekOur produce man Michael Marks has the inside scoop on the best fruits and veggies that are in-season.
Lunch Break: Pristine GrapesOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Best Buys Of The WeekOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: The Perfect Honeydew MelonOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Deals Of The WeekOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Champagne GrapesOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Best Buys Of The WeekOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Hatch Chile PeppersOur produce man Michael Marks is back with the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Bartlett PearsMichael Marks talks about bartlett pears in this edition of the Lunch Break.
Lunch Break: WatermelonsMichael Marks talks about the great watermelon debate this lunch hour.
Lunch Break: Tasty CherriesOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Deals On ProduceOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Red BananasOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.
Lunch Break: Walla Walla OnionsOur produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and veggies.