In the midst of concern over COVID-19, health professionals have encouraged “social distancing.” Restaurants around the Woodland area are stepping up by offering curbside pick-up. Here’s a list of some restaurants in Woodland offering this service. (Source: the City of Woodland)
If you have a restaurant to add to this map, email web@cbs13.com and include the restaurant’s procedures for ordering, direct web link and phone number.
