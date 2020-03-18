  • CBS13On Air

In the midst of concern over COVID-19, health professionals have encouraged “social distancing.” Restaurants around the Woodland area are stepping up by offering curbside pick-up. Here’s a list of some restaurants in Woodland offering this service. (Source: the City of Woodland)

If you have a restaurant to add to this map, email web@cbs13.com and include the restaurant’s procedures for ordering, direct web link and phone number.

 

CLOSINGS: Click/tap here for a list of COVID-19 cancellations and postponements in California.