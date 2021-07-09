Latest CBS13 News
Sacramento Backs Off Restraining Order Against Staffer Skyler HenryA Sacramento council member's staffer has won a legal fight against the city of Sacramento.
'Not Terribly Surprising': Experts Weigh In On Area Where 6.0 Quake Hit ThursdayThursday's 6.0 earthquake was felt far and wide. A UC Davis professor is explaining why there's more to the impact than many understand.
Folsom Taqueria Posts Sign Blaming Government Assistance For Slow ServiceA restaurant owner in Folsom posted a “slow service sign”, asking customers to be patient with the short-staffed taqueria desperate for employees to come back to work.
Mom Credits Cupholder For Savings Son's Life During Sacramento Drive-By ShootingBullets flew on a Sacramento freeway, narrowly missing a five-year-old boy in the back seat.
Scientists: Triple-Digit Temperatures Accelerating Evaporation Of Critical Water ResourcesThis heatwave is bad news for an already bad drought in California, say scientists.
UC Davis Psychology Professor Named To Federal Autism Coordinating CommitteeA UC Davis professor is taking on a new role that will help people with autism nationwide.
Auburn Woman Helping Facilitate Teaching Of Braille To Incarcerated CaliforniansAn Auburn woman is helping inmates learn braille so they can get help others, and get on the right track.
Winters Couple Gets Back Investments Taken By The StateAn eight-month-long battle is finally over for a Winters couple who had trouble getting their investments back from the state of California.
Pool Chlorine Shortage, Heat Wave Hit Sacramento Area At The Same TimeOn the brink of another heatwave some pool-goers may have to put a halt on their plans.
State Fire Marshall May Sell Illegal Confiscated Fireworks Out Of StateEvery year, thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks are confiscated across California and destroyed. It cost the state millions to do so. A new bill would allow the fire marshal to sell those fireworks -- to be used out of state.
More Mandatory Evacuations Orders Issued For Beckwourth Complex Fire In Plumas CountyFlames threatening campgrounds and cabins prompted evacuations and closed off a swath of Northern California forest as the state headed into another weekend of dry, scorching weather and the continuing threat of wildfires.
More Mandatory Evacuations Issued For Beckwourth Complex Wildfire In Plumas CountyThe Beckwourth Complex Wildfire burning in Plumas County forced another mandatory evacuation order on Thursday.
High Heat Returning To Northern California As Wildfires ContinueFirefighters battled several wildfires in Northern California on Thursday as forecasts called for a new round of dangerously hot and dry weather throughout much of the state.
Pace Of California Wildfires Well Ahead Of Disastrous 2020The number of wildfires and amount of land burned in parched California so far this year greatly exceed totals for the same period in disastrous 2020.
Cal Fire: 2021 Wildfires Already Outpacing 2020's WildfiresFirst responders are gearing up for another sizzling fire season in California that could end up worse than last year.
Water Is Disappearing In The West -- And Not Just During The SummerSkiers and snowboarders pray for snow so they can shred the slopes. Climatologists and hydrologists have an entirely different and more critical reason to cross their fingers for the "white gold."
Despite Updated CDC Guidance, California Will Still Require Masks In Schools For All StudentsWhile new CDC recommendations state that fully vaccinated teachers and students won't need to wear masks in school this upcoming academic year, California students will be keeping their masks on.
A Mask Comeback? Capitol Mandate Leaves People Wondering What's Next For the StateA minor coronavirus outbreak in the California assembly has lawmakers and staff wearing masks once again. It's got some wondering, is the whole state next?
Mask Mandate Reinstated At California Capitol After Positive COVID TestsA mask mandate has returned to the California State Capitol after at least nine workers tested positive for COVID last week, including four who are fully vaccinated.
Unvaccinated People Are 'Variant Factories,' Infectious Diseases Expert SaysUnvaccinated people do more than merely risk their own health. They're also a risk to everyone if they become infected with coronavirus, infectious disease specialists say.
Moderna: 'Encouraging' Data Shows Its COVID Vaccine Remains Protective Against Delta VariantModerna says "encouraging" new data backs up the belief that its two-dose COVID vaccine protects against emerging strains of the coronavirus, including the Delta variant.
Mom Credits Cupholder For Savings Son's Life During Sacramento Drive-By ShootingBullets flew on a Sacramento freeway, narrowly missing a five-year-old boy in the back seat.
Scientists: Triple-Digit Temperatures Accelerating Evaporation Of Critical Water ResourcesThis heatwave is bad news for an already bad drought in California, say scientists.
UC Davis Psychology Professor Named To Federal Autism Coordinating CommitteeA UC Davis professor is taking on a new role that will help people with autism nationwide.
More Mandatory Evacuations Orders Issued For Beckwourth Complex Fire In Plumas CountyFlames threatening campgrounds and cabins prompted evacuations and closed off a swath of Northern California forest as the state headed into another weekend of dry, scorching weather and the continuing threat of wildfires.
‘I’m Here To Win It’: Caitlyn Jenner Holds Her 1st News Conference In California Recall Election RunCaitlyn Jenner held her first news conference Friday as a Republican candidate for California governor, 77 days after announcing she was entering a recall election that could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Grizzly Bear That Killed Chico Woman In Montana Tracked Down And KilledWildlife officials said they shot and killed a Montana grizzly bear Friday that had pulled a California woman from her tent and killed her earlier this week in the middle of a small Montana town.
Aftershocks Expected For Days After Magnitude 6.0 Quake Hits Along California-Nevada BorderA magnitude 6 earthquake jolted both sides of the California-Nevada border, tossed boulders onto a major roadway and was felt as far off as Las Vegas and even San Francisco, with days of aftershocks predicted, authorities said.
Gov. Newsom Asks Californians To Voluntarily Cut Water Use By 15%Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking Californians to voluntarily cut how much water they use by 15% as Western states weather a drought that is rapidly emptying reservoirs relied on for agriculture, drinking water and fish habitat.
ARY Place Groundbreaking CeremonyOn July 1, 2021, Capitol Area Development Authority-CACDC and CFY Development hosted formal groundbreaking ceremony for ARY Place in the parking lot across the street from the development site, 1629 S Street. A affordable housing project. CADA manages 720 rental housing units, about one quarter of which are affordable to low and very low-income households. CADA’s affordability program is self-funded: subsidies for affordable units are offset by income from market rate units.
State of the City AddressOn June 30th, Sacramento Mayor, Darrell Steinberg addressed members of the community at the downtown Convention Center Courtyard!. The 2021 Mort Friedman Legacy Award Winner, Dr. Olivia Kasirye, appointed as Sacramento County’s Public Health Officer. Photos by Tia Gemmell www.phototia.com
The Center for Land-Based Learning new Mobile Farmers Market LaunchOn June 24, at Drake’s The Barn, West Sacramento Urban Farm Program launched new Mobile Farmers Market Program, a project of the West Sacramento Urban Farm Program – during its donor appreciation event honored Wells Fargo and other partners. Details of the program’s 2021 pilot year were unveiled including the locations, schedule, and selected produce for Mobile Farmers Market sales. Mobile Farmers Market truck helps improve health outcomes for West Sacramento residents by giving them access to healthy, locally grown foods; new program made possible by Wells Fargo and other partners t: West Sacramento residents who lack access to healthy foods have something to celebrate. Starting July 6, Center for Land-Based Learning’s Mobile Farmers Market truck will start visiting neighborhoods in West Sacramento. The truck – which accepts EBT/SNAP – will help improve health outcomes in the area by increasing access to affordable and locally grown produce. Additionally, it will offer nutrition education information through a partnership with Health Education Council and sell nonperishables items alongside fresh fruits and vegetables. This is the first program of its kind in the Sacramento region. Photos by Tia Gemmell www.phototia.com
Districts Ramp Up Summer School Plans To Make Up For Learning Loss From Distance LearningMany local parents of school-age children say their kids have fallen behind due to distance learning.
‘Carmencement’: Sac State Students Celebrate Graduation In Socially-Distanced CeremonyWhen COVID put the brakes on graduation for another year, Sacramento State University decided to move forward with plans for a ceremony of a different kind.
Group Of Sac City Unified Parents Threaten To Sue School Board For Immediate Full-Time ReturnA group of Sacramento City Unified parents is threatening to sue the district's school board if students don't return full-time before the end of the school year.
1 Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Teen In LodiAn arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting in Lodi that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy, police announced on Thursday.
WATCH: Sacramento Police Release Video Of Suspect Who Led Chase, Shot At OfficersThe Sacramento Police Department on Thursday released video of an attempted homicide on officers that occurred this week.
Sacramento Police Arrest Suspect Who Allegedly Led Car Chase, Fired Shots At OfficerSacramento police on Wednesday arrested a suspect who allegedly fired shots at officers and led them on a chase that ended in the South Sacramento area.
Stanislaus County Father Restrains Sex Offender After He Is Accused Of Breaking Into Young Girl's BedroomSurveillance cameras at a home in Stanislaus County captured the aftermath of a fight involving a registered sex offender early Tuesday morning.
Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting Of 19-Year-Old In StocktonDetectives are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Stockton Tuesday night, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.
Olympics 2021: How, When To Watch USA Men's BasketballThe U.S. men look to make it four straight gold medals when the tournament tips off in Japan on Sunday, July 25.
Olympics 2021: How, When To Watch Simone Biles, USA Gymnastics Go For GoldBiles won four golds and a bronze in 2016 and she'll be looking to help the Americans take team gold for the third straight Olympics this summer.
Olympics 2021: How, When To Watch USWNT In Quest For Fifth Gold MedalThe USWNT is looking to avenge its fifth place finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics when it takes the field in Tokyo in a few weeks.