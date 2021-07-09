CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
CBSN Sacramento

California

More Mandatory Evacuations Orders Issued For Beckwourth Complex Fire In Plumas CountyFlames threatening campgrounds and cabins prompted evacuations and closed off a swath of Northern California forest as the state headed into another weekend of dry, scorching weather and the continuing threat of wildfires.
‘I’m Here To Win It’: Caitlyn Jenner Holds Her 1st News Conference In California Recall Election RunCaitlyn Jenner held her first news conference Friday as a Republican candidate for California governor, 77 days after announcing she was entering a recall election that could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Grizzly Bear That Killed Chico Woman In Montana Tracked Down And KilledWildlife officials said they shot and killed a Montana grizzly bear Friday that had pulled a California woman from her tent and killed her earlier this week in the middle of a small Montana town.
Aftershocks Expected For Days After Magnitude 6.0 Quake Hits Along California-Nevada BorderA magnitude 6 earthquake jolted both sides of the California-Nevada border, tossed boulders onto a major roadway and was felt as far off as Las Vegas and even San Francisco, with days of aftershocks predicted, authorities said.
Gov. Newsom Asks Californians To Voluntarily Cut Water Use By 15%Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking Californians to voluntarily cut how much water they use by 15% as Western states weather a drought that is rapidly emptying reservoirs relied on for agriculture, drinking water and fish habitat.
Show More

Latest Photo Galleries

ARY Place Groundbreaking CeremonyOn July 1, 2021, Capitol Area Development Authority-CACDC and CFY Development hosted formal groundbreaking ceremony for ARY Place in the parking lot across the street from the development site, 1629 S Street. A affordable housing project. CADA manages 720 rental housing units, about one quarter of which are affordable to low and very low-income households. CADA’s affordability program is self-funded: subsidies for affordable units are offset by income from market rate units.
State of the City AddressOn June 30th, Sacramento Mayor, Darrell Steinberg addressed members of the community at the downtown Convention Center Courtyard!. The 2021 Mort Friedman Legacy Award Winner, Dr. Olivia Kasirye, appointed as Sacramento County’s Public Health Officer. Photos by Tia Gemmell www.phototia.com
The Center for Land-Based Learning new Mobile Farmers Market LaunchOn June 24, at Drake’s The Barn, West Sacramento Urban Farm Program launched new Mobile Farmers Market Program, a project of the West Sacramento Urban Farm Program – during its donor appreciation event honored Wells Fargo and other partners. Details of the program’s 2021 pilot year were unveiled including the locations, schedule, and selected produce for Mobile Farmers Market sales. Mobile Farmers Market truck helps improve health outcomes for West Sacramento residents by giving them access to healthy, locally grown foods; new program made possible by Wells Fargo and other partners t: West Sacramento residents who lack access to healthy foods have something to celebrate. Starting July 6, Center for Land-Based Learning’s Mobile Farmers Market truck will start visiting neighborhoods in West Sacramento. The truck – which accepts EBT/SNAP – will help improve health outcomes in the area by increasing access to affordable and locally grown produce. Additionally, it will offer nutrition education information through a partnership with Health Education Council and sell nonperishables items alongside fresh fruits and vegetables. This is the first program of its kind in the Sacramento region. Photos by Tia Gemmell www.phototia.com