ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A woman has died after a crash on southbound Highway 99 Monday night.

The scene was near the Grant Line Road offramp.

California Highway Patrol says a big rig and a passenger car were involved in the accident, which happened just before 10 p.m.

Major crash investigation and cleanup on SB 99 at Grantline. 2 of 3 lanes blocked. Expect delays and please watch for emergency responders on scene. pic.twitter.com/1Pn2bLApUf — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 26, 2018

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. Two other people were taken to the hospital, another woman and a one-and-a-half-year-old child. Both other people transported have minor injuries.

The driver of the big rig was not hurt.

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman killed at this point.

Exactly what cause the accident is still under investigation. Officers say DUI does not look to be a factor.