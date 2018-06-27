SPRING VALLEY (CBS13) – Crews are slowly gaining ground on the Pawnee Fire.
As of Wednesday morning, the flames are now 25 percent contained. But mandatory evacuations are still in place for the Spring Valley community.
The fire was a lot more intense on Tuesday than it was on Monday. Flames raged near Clearlake Oaks as firefighters on the ground try to contain the fire’s path.
Many evacuees are now worried about the state of their homes.
“[I] can’t see my house from the road, so we don’t know if it got the house when it went through again or not,” said evacuee Connie Johnson.
A total of 600 homes remain threatened, according to Cal Fire.
Hot weather and high winds are expected to continue through the weekend, presenting a major challenge for firefighters.