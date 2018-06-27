  • CBS13On Air

The Sacramento Republic FC unveiled their new uniforms today to commemorate their 5th anniversary.

The new uniforms have a black color scheme, an “energy” stripe pattern, and feature an inscription on the fabric’s underside reading “Glory Glory Sacramento,” which is the title of the team’s fight song.

republic fc jersey Republic FC Get New Uniforms To Commemorate 5th Anniversary

(Credit: Republic FC)

“With the fifth anniversary of the club’s launch approaching, we knew we wanted to do something special to mark the occasion,” said Republic FC President &COO Ben Gumpert. “A lot has changed since we launched five years ago, but what has remained constant is the passion and support that our diverse fanbase and community have for this club. This new kit is a celebration of that.”

Players will debut the new uniforms during their July 7 match against Real Monarchs SLC.

Republic FC officially launched on July 18, 2013.

