ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Elk Grove Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in a straw hat.

Police say the robbery happened at around 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday at the Golden 1 Credit Union on Bruceville Road.

The suspect gave the teller a note with demands for money and a warning he was armed. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect left on foot.

The suspect is a white male in his 40s, standing about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a straw hat with a dark band at the time of the robbery, as well as a blue long-sleeve shirt with a blue T-shirt underneath that said “Land of the Free” and white sneakers.

Police searched the area and even brought in a helicopter, but were not able to find the man.