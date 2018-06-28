BREAKING: 4 people killed in shooting at newspaper in Maryland
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:NBA, Sacramento Kings, Summer League

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III will make his Sacramento debut July 2nd during the California Classic Summer League.

The team announced the roster for the inaugural tournament, made up of rookies selected in the 2018 draft, players entering their second season, plus athletes looking to make NBA and G League rosters.

Fans going to the games will see Bagley III and 2nd year player De’Aaron Fox.

2018 California Classic Summer League Roster:

  • De’Aaron Fox
  • Frank Mason III
  • Marcus Foster
  • Allerik Freeman
  • Daxter Miles Jr.
  • Elston Turner Jr.
  • Justin Jackson
  • Brandon Austin
  • Cam Reynolds
  • Marvin Bagley III
  • Nigel Hayes
  • Wenyen Gabriel
  • Harry Giles III
  • Zach Auguste
  • Devin Williams

Larry Lewis will act as the team’s Summer League Head Coach.

ALSO: New Late Night Rail Service Draws Criticism From Folsom Residents

Four teams will compete and play three games on July 2, 3, and 5.

The Kings play the Lakers at 8 pm on July 2, The Warriors at 8 pm on July 3, and the Heat at 2 pm on July 5.

nba schedule Marvin Bagley III And DeAaron Fox On Kings California Classic Roster

Credit: Sacramento Kings

Tickets are available on kings.com.

After the games on Tuesday, July 3rd fans can attend a post-game outdoor party.

The Kings will also hold a mini-camp June 29, 30, and July 1 at the Golden 1 Center training facility.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s