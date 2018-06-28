WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – Ready for a Fourth of July getaway? You might want to leave plenty of extra time for getting through airport security.

The Transportation Security Administration says it’s possible that Friday, June 29 “will set a new record for the busiest single day ever.” The TSA projects it will screen about 2.7 million passengers and crew on Friday.

The all-time record for TSA screenings is Nov. 28, 2004, which was a Sunday after Thanksgiving. The TSA screened 2,713,864 passengers and crew that day.

Beyond Friday, TSA projects that we’re entering what will be an incredibly busy travel period. The agency says officers expect to screen 28.3 million passengers and crew from June 28 through July 9.

A spokesman for the TSA said the agency makes projections based on airline ticket sales.

The TSA is urging flyers to make sure they know the rules about what they can carry on the plane, and says passengers should leave the Fourth of July fireworks at home.