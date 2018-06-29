SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crayola is asking kids to redesign its iconic box for the holiday season.

Starting Monday kids can submit their handmade thank you note to their teacher for a chance to have their artistic creation featured on the crayon box.

The “Thanks a Teacher” contest is part of Crayola’s mission to thank a million teachers nationwide.

Once the contest ends August 25, 2018, Crayola will judge the submissions on creativity, originality, inspiration, discovery, and image quality. It award ten prize packs, including: a $10,000 classroom makeover for the teacher, a one-year supply of Crayola products for the school, and a $1,000 scholarship for the student.

The grand prize winner will have his or her thank you art featured on a special box of Crayola Crayons.