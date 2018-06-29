  • CBS13On Air

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Rescue crews are feverishly working to save a 7-week-old deaf puppy that fell down a 50-foot (15-meter) crevice behind a house in Alabama.

The puppy — Toffee — somehow fell into the inches-wide space and authorities have been working to free the dog since about 5 p.m. Thursday.

puppy rescuers Crews Work To Rescue Deaf Puppy Stuck In Hole In Alabama

The hole varies in size but isn’t large enough for a human to climb into.

Toffee is being fostered by a family in Huntsville. Laura Collins West, the puppy’s foster mother, said in a post on Facebook that the fire department and cave rescue teams came out Thursday to help but had to stop when night fell. The effort continued Friday.

A net with food was lowered but the puppy didn’t get in.

Huntsville television stations are live-streaming the recovery efforts.

