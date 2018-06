6:45 p.m UPDATE: The fire has grown to 1,500 acres. Milton Road is closed from Highway 4 north to Highway 26. Evacuations have been ordered for the town of Milton.

—

LINDEN (CBS13) — A fire has burned 700 acres in San Joaquin County.

#WaverlyFire is 700 acres, impacting Milton Road. Please stay out of the area of Milton Road and Rock Creek Road. pic.twitter.com/MUMtmXQBbq — CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) June 29, 2018

The fire has nearly tripled in size in about an hour. It is 10 percent contained.

An air tanker has been sent to provide air support.

#WaverlyFire is now 200 acres. Type 1 air tanker from Castle Air Base is being dispatched. Ground and air resources are hard at work. pic.twitter.com/761F5902uU — CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) June 29, 2018

The fire is in the area of Milton Road and Rock Creek Road.