SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person is dead after a fire broke out in an auto yard early Sunday morning, firefighters said.

Firefighters were not able to identify the victim immediately because the body was so badly burned, but they believe it was a man.

The victim was living in a small camper on the property. The camper was completely demolished by the fire.

Firefighters said they initially believed there was another person in the camper because a woman was seen in the camper around 10 p.m. Saturday night. Officials now say they believe she left before the fire started.

The fire was put out at 3:40 a.m. and no other injuries were reported.

The fire broke out around 2:57 a.m. on 18th avenue in South Sacramento.

Fire crews said when they arrived there was a large amount of fire at an auto yard. There were also two mobile homes on the property.

The auto yard was completely destroyed and firefighters said eight cars were on fire.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.