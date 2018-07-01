County Fire Rapidly Grows Overnight, Now 22,000 Acres

4:44 p.m. UPDATE: Mandatory evacuations have been updated by CAL FIRE.

These evacuations include:

Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road.

North of Highway 128 in Yolo County, excluding residences within the City of Winters

South of County Road 23

East of Berryessa Knoxville Road

West of County Road 89, however agricultural industry traffic will be allowed.

The fire is still 22,000 acres and 0% contained.

3:30 p.m. UPDATE: According to the City of Winters, animal evacuations from the Capay Area are being sent to the following ranches:

Sandy-Woodland

13513 County Road 90A

530-662-1166

Gambling Rose Ranch-Woodland

35620 County Road 20

530-908-9769

Sugarland-Woodland

41070 County Road 18C

916-842-1579

Small animal shelters Yolo County Fair Grounds have opened for small animal evacuations at 1250 Gum Ave, Woodland, CA 95776

—

2:15 p.m. UPDATE: The evacuation center in Yolo County has again moved to the Boy Scout Cabin in Esparto at 16960 Yolo Avenue.

—

1:45 p.m. UPDATE: The evacuation centers in Rumsey and Esparto have been closed. The current evacuation center is at the Winters Community Center at 201 Railroad Avenue.

The following areas are now under an Evacuation Advisory:

North of Quail Canyon Road

South of Highway 128

East of the Blue Ridge mountains

West of Pleasant Valley Road

—

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The County Fire, formerly known as the Guinda Fire, multiplied overnight burning 22,000 acres as of noon Sunday, CAL FIRE says.

The fire is still 0% contained and is burning at County Road 63 and Highway 16 as well as Rumsey Canyon.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect in the following locations:

North of Highway 128

South of County Road 23

East of Berryessa Knoxville Road

West of County Road 89

South of County Road 81 and West of County Road 85 are under an evacuation advisory.

The Evacuation center is t the Guinda Grange Hall, 16487 Forest Ave. Guinda, CA 95637

The fire started Saturday afternoon and has grown rapidly due to the red flag conditions in the area.