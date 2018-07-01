YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — CAL FIRE announced Sunday night the County Fire is now 32,500 acres and 2 percent contained.

Firefighters predict that full containment will be reached by Friday.

While no structures have been damaged or destroyed, 116 structures are currently threatened by the fire.

In an official statement, CAL FIRE said, “Firefighters have worked throughout the day to establish control lines. Fire weather conditions remain critical. Extreme fire behavior has been observed. Shifting winds have created numerous active portions of the fire that have the potential to increase fire spread.”

Mandatory evacuations remain for: North of Highway 128, South of County Road 23, East of Berryessa Knoxville Road, West of County Road 89, and Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road.

Road closures include: Northbound County Road 87 from Highway 128

Berryessa Knoxville Road, from the Pope Creek Bridge to the Napa/Lake County line

Eastbound Highway 128 at Markley Resort

Westbound Highway 128 and Pleasant Valley Road

Pleasant Valley Road, South from Highway 128 remains open to serve traffic into Solano County

Four areas are under evacuation advisory including North of Quail Canyon Road, South of Highway 128, East of Blue Ridge Mountains, and West of Pleasant Valley Road.

A total of 1,226 personnel are working the fire, according to CAL FIRE. And numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the State are flying fire

suppression missions as conditions allow.