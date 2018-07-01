7:10 p.m. UPDATE: Firefighters said the fire no longer poses a threat to the community.

6:50 p.m. UPDATE: Sacramento Metro Fire said the Florin Fire is 211 acres and controlled.

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A rapidly growing fire is underway Florin near Eagles Nest.

Metro Fire of Sacramento said the fire has jumped Jackson road, and have warned residents to prepare for possible evacuations.

Acreage is unknown at this time.

The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. Sunday night.

This is a developing story, check back for more.