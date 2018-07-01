  • CBS13

Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings have signed first-round pick Marvin Bagley III to a contract.

General manager Vlade Divac announced the deal with the No. 2 overall pick in last month’s draft on Sunday.

Bagley averaged 21 points and 11.1 rebounds and shot 61.4 percent in his one college season at Duke.

He was one of four freshmen in the nation to average a point-rebound double-double and joined Clemson’s Horace Grant (1986-87) and Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan (1996-97) as the only players in ACC history to lead the conference in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage.

