OROVILLE (CBS13) – Cal fire crews have stopped forward progress of a wildfire west of Oroville on Wednesday.

#ParFire[update] 50 acres. Rapid rate of spread. Air resources and more engines requested. pic.twitter.com/qR50rMKoVD — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) July 4, 2018

The scene is off Par Four Way and Highway 162.

A Cal Fire spokesperson says the fire has burned 100 acres so far.

More information to come.