OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Stephen Piscotty doubled three times and had three RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Wednesday.

Khris Davis added an RBI single for the A’s, who have won 14 of 17 to move a season-high nine games over .500.

Piscotty had an RBI double in the second then hit another two-bagger in the sixth before breaking a 2-all tie in the eighth with a two-run double off Craig Stammen.

San Diego manager Andy Green opted to pitch to Piscotty in the eighth after intentionally walking Matt Olson to load the bases. Jed Lowrie drew a leadoff walk off Jose Castillo (1-2) and Davis doubled before Olson was walked.

Lou Trivino (7-1) retired two batters for the win. Blake Treinen pitched the ninth for his 22nd save.

Christian Villanueva hit his 17th home run for San Diego. The Padres lost all four games against the A’s this season.

Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman helped with a pair of sparkling defensive plays. The A’s rookie made a diving stop on A.J. Ellis’ grounder in the fourth then made a spinning backhand grab of Hunter Renfroe’s sharp grounder down the third base line to begin a 5-4-3 double play in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Closer Brad Hand rejoined the team after missing Tuesday’s game for personal reasons.

Athletics: A day after getting spiked on the side of his leg while covering first base, Chris Bassitt was still noticeably sore, but isn’t expected to miss his turn in the rotation. … RHP Daniel Mengden (sprained right foot) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Nashville on Friday. … LHP Brett Anderson (strained left shoulder) threw 81 pitches with five strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings for Nashville. The team is undecided whether Anderson will make another rehab start before rejoining the big league club.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Eric Lauer (3-5, 5.08 ERA) faces the Diamondbacks for the first time in his career Thursday in the opener of a four-game series in Arizona. Lauer had a 2.76 ERA in six June starts.

Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn (2-2, 6.46) pitches Friday in Cleveland, seeking a second consecutive win over the Indians. He beat them June 29 in Oakland.

___

