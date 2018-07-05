  • CBS13On Air

GUINDA (AP) — Fire officials say cooler weather did little to diminish a massive blaze in Northern California threatening more than 1,400 buildings.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Thursday the fire burning northwest of Sacramento grew overnight to 86,000 acres, or 134 square miles (347 square kilometers).

But Cal Fire says crews gained some ground and increased containment to 30 percent. That’s up from 25 percent the previous day.

Roughly 2,500 people have been forced from their homes since the blaze started Saturday. Officials have lifted some mandatory evacuations but it’s no known how many people have been allowed to return home.

No structures have been damaged or destroyed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

