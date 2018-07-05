ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Flames sent residents running from their Elk Grove home overnight – and fireworks may be to blame.

It happened just after midnight Thursday on the 10000 block of Sheldon Park Way, off Grant Line Road.

The garage and attic of this home in Elk Grove went up in flames overnight… Cosumnes Fire says preliminary investigation reveals the homeowners placed used fireworks into a plastic bin without water and the fireworks reignited. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/Nvujp00sHZ — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) July 5, 2018

All residents in the home were outside when fire crews arrived on scene.

Cosumnes Fire officials say their early investigation shows fireworks that weren’t properly disposed of looks to be the cause of the blaze. The homeowners apparently placed some fireworks into a plastic bin without water; the fireworks then reignited.

Most of the damage was to the garage and part of the attic.