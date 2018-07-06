MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto police are investigating a fatal traffic accident on Collision on Pelandale Ave, between Sisk Rd and Gagos Dr in Northwest Modesto.

Officers said when they arrived they found one elderly driver unconscious, and when firefighters arrived they started life-saving procedures, but she was still unresponsive.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Officers are investigating the cause of the collision and it appears to be a medical condition.

The other driver was transported to a local hospital to get checked out but did not have any major injuries.

Officers say it was a minor traffic collision and are investigating what led up to the crash.