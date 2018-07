CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Citrus Heights Police are asking for help to identify a robbery suspect.

Police say the suspect knocked down an elderly female at Sprouts on Monday.

The suspect then stole the victim’s purse and allegedly fled the scene on foot.

According to police, the victim sustained minor injuries.

Citrus Heights Police ask that anyone with information call the Tip Line at (916)-727-5524. The case number is #18-5575.