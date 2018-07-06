VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The spotlight remains on Thailand, as crews continue working to rescue a soccer team from a flooded cave.

As the intensity and media coverage grows, there is also a need for interpreters. One Bay Area resident, who is a Thai native, is heading back to her home country to lend her services a professional interpreter. CBS13 caught up with Benjawan Terlecky on Friday at her brother’s restaurant in Vacaville.

Benjawan says she’s been on pins and needles for the last few days.

“Many people cant sleep.”

Like millions around the world, Benjawan is captivated by a miracle in her home country, Thailand. On Sunday, a Thai soccer team of 12 boys and one coach, were found alive after they went missing for more than a week. Crews are now racing to rescue them, and Benjawan plans to help, too, the best way she knows how.

“They have signed me up to be part of the interpreting team.”

Saturday, Benjawan will travel home to Thailand to translate during the recovery efforts.

“This is in a very remote area. You can’t just find somebody who is totally bilingual in English and Thai.”

With hundreds of media outlets pouring into the rescue zone, Benjawan says Thai police are asking for volunteer interpreters. She’s been a professional interpreter for 24 years in the Bay Area and the Sacramento region and says language barriers can often lead to more disaster.

“If there is miscommunication, that can be very, very dangerous.”

Now working to get critical and correct information out, Benjawan is taking her language skills back to her roots, while the world waits for another miracle.

“I want to be able to help,” said Benjawan,” I really, really want the boys to get out as soon as possible.”

Benjawan is using her own time and money for the trip to Thailand. She says the best case scenario would be that the boys are rescued before she arrives in the country. If not, she says she’s ready to help right away.