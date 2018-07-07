SACRAMENTO (CBS13) -— Cal-Fire has brought in one of the largest resources available to help fight wildfires burning across the state. The Global Supertanker is currently at the ready at McClellan Airport in Sacramento.

The Boeing 747 is the largest tanker of its kind in the world, with the capacity to hold and deliver 19,000 gallons of fire retardant to a 3 mile span. Traveling at speeds of nearly 600 miles per hour, it can reach any fire in the state within 30 minutes.

“Our challenges are obviously the terrain in the area, the close proximity with other aircraft” said pilot, Marcos Valdez.

But challenges aside Valdez says it’s rewarding knowing he’s protecting people and property and assisting the firefighters on the ground, who he calls heroes.

“We’re like the fire truck. We bring the retardant to the firemen, but those folks on the ground, the men and women on the ground, they’re really doing the tough work” he said.

Thus far this season, Cal-Fire crews have been working non-stop.

“We’re definitely ahead of previous years” said Cal-Fire Public Information Officer, Brice Bennett.

From the Kalamathon Fire up north, to the County Fire near Napa, to the Holiday fire burning in Sana Barbara County, Cal-Fire says the Global Supetanker is a welcome resource at the ready.

“Every fire is getting what they need. We’re enacting more resources such as the Global Supertanker you see behind me. Everything they need will be sent to them” Bennett said.

The Global Supertanker took off from McClellan just after 5 p.m. Saturday to help fight the Kalamathon Fire.

To put its capacity into perspective, Valdez says it would take seven drops from a smaller tanker to equal the retardant output of just one drop from the Global Supertanker. But despite its size Valdez says he and the Global Supertanker can’t do it alone.

“Sometimes you need that helicopter to put that one tree out, or you need that single engine airplane to get down into a valley right next to a river” he said.

A coordinated effort with one goal – to put the fire out.

“As we see our wildfires growing larger and more damaging throughout California some of the tools need to become larger as well. This is definitely one of those tools that fire managers when deemed necessary will absolutely put into action” Bennett said.

But flying it comes at a cost. The Global Supertanker is upwards of $16,000 per hour to operate.