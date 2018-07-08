ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A single vehicle rolled over on eastbound I-80 Sunday morning, leaving two people trapped inside the vehicle.

Roseville Fire said they responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on I-80 between Douglas and Atlantic.

The driver and passenger were trapped in the upside-down vehicle, according to firefighters.

The firefighters said they worked to extricate the two individuals while also maintaining patient care.

Both patients were extricated and transported to a local hospital, according to officials. The status of the patients is unknown at this time.

Roseville Battalion 1, Engine 1, Engine 6, Truck 1, and Truck 7 along with two American Medical Response – Sacramento Valley EMS units and a supervisor, City of Roseville, California Police Department and CHP – Auburn responded to the accident.